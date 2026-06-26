Friendly Plumbing Partners With Sydney Roosters to Support Forever Roosters Day

Sydney, NSW, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Plumbing today announced its partnership with the Sydney Roosters to support Forever Roosters Day, taking place when the Sydney Roosters host the Parramatta Eels in Round 19 at Allianz Stadium.

Jake Friend pictured at the Sydney Roosters as Friendly Plumbing supports the Club’s annual Forever Roosters Day celebration

Forever Roosters Day is an annual matchday celebration recognising the men and women who have proudly worn the Tricolours throughout the Club’s history.

The event gives generations of Roosters players the opportunity to reconnect and celebrate the Club’s proud legacy. As part of the day, former players will come together for a pre-game function before taking part in a special lap of honour around Allianz Stadium and forming a guard of honour for the Roosters NRL team.

The partnership carries special significance for Friendly Plumbing owner Jake Friend, a former Sydney Roosters player and three-time Premiership winner.

After a playing career spanning more than 250 NRL games, Friend has moved into business, building Friendly Plumbing into a residential plumbing business with licensed plumbers servicing households across Sydney.

Friendly Plumbing handles plumbing work including blocked drains, leaks, hot water systems, bathroom renovations and emergency call-outs.

Friend said the partnership was a meaningful way to support the Club and its members and fans.

“Pulling on the jersey for this club meant everything to me, so being able to support Forever Roosters Day as a business owner is something I'm really proud of,” said Friend.

“The Roosters family looks after its own, and Friendly Plumbing is built on that same idea - turn up, do the job properly and look after people. This is our way of giving back to the Members and fans who've always backed the club.”

Friend said the partnership also gives Roosters supporters a connection to a Sydney plumbing business run by one of their own.

“Whether it's a blocked drain, a hot water emergency or a full bathroom renovation, we want Roosters fans to know there's a local, trusted plumber in their corner - run by one of their own,” said Friend.

Forever Roosters Committee Member Ian Schubert said the partnership was a natural fit for the annual event.

“Forever Roosters Day is all about celebrating the men and women who have worn the Tricolours, so it's fantastic to have one of our own in Jake Friend and Friendly Plumbing supporting the day,” Schubert said.

“Jake gave great service to the Club as a player and it's wonderful to see him continuing to give back. I encourage all Roosters Members and supporters to come along, support our former players and help us celebrate the proud history of our Club.”

Fans attending Forever Roosters Day can collect a free TRY Banner from Gate 1 or Gate 3 and enter the Friendly Plumbing competition. One lucky supporter is set to win an eight-seat open-air box, including catering, for the Roosters’ final home game of the season in Round 26.

To celebrate the partnership, Friendly Plumbing is offering customers 20% off any plumbing job until 30 September 2026. Customers can quote the code ROOSTERS20 when booking.

Forever Roosters Day will be held at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 11 July, as part of a double-header featuring both the Sydney Roosters National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) and NRL teams.

The Sydney Roosters NRLW team will play its first home game of 2026 against the Newcastle Knights at 5:15pm. Following the NRLW match, former Roosters players will take centre stage for a lap of honour celebrating the generations who have proudly worn the Tricolours since 1908.

The Sydney Roosters NRL team will then play the Parramatta Eels at 7:35pm, with both sides playing for the Jack Gibson Cup and the Chad Robinson Medal.

The Jack Gibson Cup is awarded to the winning team and is named after the coach who won five Premierships across both clubs. The Chad Robinson Medal is awarded to the player of the match, honouring the late Chad Robinson, player #1015, who represented both clubs across 159 NRL games.

The day will also mark three premiership anniversaries:

1976 Under 23s Grand Final - Eastern Suburbs def. Canterbury-Bankstown 25-5

1986 Reserve Grade Grand Final - Eastern Suburbs def. Parramatta 10-2

2016 NYC Grand Final - Sydney Roosters def. Penrith 30-28

Jake Friend pictured as Friendly Plumbing marks its partnership with the Sydney Roosters

About Friendly Plumbing

Friendly Plumbing is a residential plumbing business with licensed plumbers servicing households across Sydney.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

https://www.friendlyplumbing.com.au/