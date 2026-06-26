New Yorkers Celebrate Independence Through Helen Keller's Legacy at Premiere of Groundbreaking Documentary Possibilities

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America approaches the 250th anniversary of its independence, blind, deafblind, and low-vision New Yorkers will gather in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on June 27—Helen Keller's 146th birthday—to celebrate the enduring impact of one of America's most influential advocates for independence and opportunity.

The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) will present the New York premiere of Possibilities, a groundbreaking documentary that explores what independence means today through the lives of blind and low-vision artists, educators, advocates, and professionals. The event takes place at the historic venue where Helen Keller once spoke and where she maintained ties to the Carnegie family.

The documentary reexamines Keller's often-overlooked adult legacy as a global advocate. Through her decades-long work with the American Foundation for the Blind, Keller became a powerful voice for independence and opportunity, traveling to more than 50 countries to advance education, employment, and accessibility for people who were blind or deaf. Her influence continues to shape what independence looks like today.

Timed just days before Independence Day, the film invites audiences to reconsider Keller not simply as a historical figure, but as an enduring—and often under-recognized—American icon whose work continues to impact lives today.

Directed by former Disney executive Bill Sarine, Possibilities brought together a collaborative team of blind, low-vision, and sighted creatives throughout the filmmaking process. The feature-length documentary is among the first widely released films to integrate open audio description throughout the viewing experience, making the film accessible to both blind and sighted audiences.

"Helen Keller broke the mold, and it created a new beginning for people with disabilities around the world," said Tony Stephens, producer of Possibilities, cast member, and Assistant Vice President of Communications for the American Foundation for the Blind. "This film shows that her legacy is not confined to history books—it lives on through people who are working, creating, leading, and contributing to their communities every day."

The film will premiere in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall and launch simultaneously on streaming platforms worldwide on June 27, allowing audiences everywhere to participate in the celebration of Keller's legacy on her birthday.

Visit afb.org/possibilities for more details on the event and how to stream the film.

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive, which is available on the AFB website at www.afb.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aa238e9-b8e9-4f23-beb4-5e4694746cbc