Affordable Luxury Summer Sale Brings Cate & Chloe to Walmart Summer Deals Event

Phoenix, ARIZONA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An affordable luxury summer sale from Cate & Chloe is set to launch alongside Walmart’s upcoming Summer Deals Event. The brand has announced that its Eden 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Stud Earrings will be available for $16.99, down from a $77 MSRP.

Cate & Chloe Eden 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Stud Earrings

The sale runs June 22 through June 28 on Walmart.com, as part of the Walmart Summer Deals Event. Walmart has said the event will include thousands of offers across top brands and categories, including fashion and accessories. The event opens online at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 22 and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 28, with no Walmart+ membership required to shop.

The Eden studs feature round-cut Swarovski crystals set in 18k white gold-plated settings, designed as a versatile option for both everyday wear and gift-giving. Crystal-accented studs remain a consistent staple within the broader 2026 jewelry landscape, valued for pairing easily with the lighter, simplified styling that defines warm-weather dressing.

The Eden markdown reflects Cate & Chloe’s broader positioning within the affordable luxury summer sale space, offering crystal-accented, gold-plated pieces at price points well below traditional fine jewelry while shoppers look for quality accessories during major seasonal sales events.

“Affordable luxury means giving people access to pieces that look and feel premium without the premium price,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. “The Eden studs are a great example of that. Being part of the Walmart Summer Deals Event puts that idea directly in front of shoppers who are already looking for value this season.”

The Cate & Chloe Eden 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Stud Earrings are available on Walmart.com at https://walmart.com/ip/149891580 from June 22 through June 28 as part of the Walmart Summer Deals Event. The offer is available while supplies last.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040