Protein Ingredients Market to Reach USD 121.53 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Functional and High-Protein Foods

Delray Beach, FL, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According MarketsandMarkets, the global protein ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 83.14 billion in 2026 to USD 121.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size Value in 2025: USD 78.02 Billion

Market Size Value in 2026: USD 83.14 Billion

Revenue Forecast in 2031: USD 121.53 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2031

Base year: 2025

Forecast period: 2026–2031

Europe accounted for the largest share (33.3%) in 2025 due to high demand for meat and meat alternative products.

The plant-based segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2026 to 2031.

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Rising Demand for Functional and High-Protein Products Accelerates Market Growth

Protein ingredients play a critical role in improving nutritional content, texture, stability, emulsification, and overall product performance. The increasing preference for protein-rich diets among consumers is encouraging food manufacturers to incorporate protein ingredients into a wider range of products.

Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the role of proteins in supporting immune health, muscle recovery, satiety, and overall wellness continues to drive consumption globally. The expansion of functional food and beverage categories is expected to remain a key growth driver throughout the forecast period.

South America Leads Regional Growth Opportunities in the Protein Ingredients Industry

The fastest growing region of the protein ingredients industry is South America, owing to the increasing consumer awareness about health and nutrition, rising demand for foods with high protein content and functionality, and growth in the sports nutrition market. Also, there is an increasing preference for vegan food in the region, which can be attributed to the availability of agricultural raw materials like soy and pea proteins. Moreover, the growth in the investment in food processing, economic development, and the food and beverages industry is also contributing to the growth of the protein ingredients market.

Insect-Based Protein Ingredients Segment Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

Insect-based protein ingredients are the fastest-growing source segment in the protein ingredients market. This is due to their high protein content, excellent amino acid profile, and sustainable production process. Insect proteins need less water, land, and feed as compared to traditional animal protein sources, making them an environmentally friendly alternative. Rising demand for sustainable nutrition, increasing focus on alternative proteins, and growing applications in animal feed, sports nutrition, and functional foods are further supporting the rapid growth of insect-based protein ingredients globally.

Key Market Players

Major protein ingredients companies operating in the global protein ingredients market include:

ADM (US)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Roquette Frères (France)

International Flavors & Fragrances (US)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Darling Ingredients (US)

Arla Foods AMBA (Denmark)

A&B Ingredients (US)

PURIS (US)

Cosucra (Belgium)

Burcon (Canada)

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