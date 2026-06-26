TRULY HARD SELTZER BETS $5 MILLION THAT U.S. SOCCER WILL WIN IT ALL,  AND GIVES ONE FAN THE CHANCE TO CASH IN

BOSTON, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. Men’s National Team continues its quest to win this summer’s international tournament, belief in the squad has never been stronger. Today, Truly Hard Seltzer, the Official Hard Seltzer of U.S. Soccer, is leading that belief by putting $5 million on the line for one fan who believes as much as Truly does.

This bet is Truly’s way of turning its belief in the team into something the whole world can see: if the U.S. wins it all, one believer will have the chance to win $5 million. By offering one of the largest prizes ever for its fans, Truly is proving just how much it believes in U.S. Soccer.

How to enter:

Starting June 26, fans 21+ can enter by:

Posting a photo or video on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or X showing how much you believe in U.S. Soccer with a Truly x U.S. Soccer can or pack.

Tagging @Truly with #TrulyBelieves

The bet will run as long as the U.S. continues to advance in the tournament through July. If the U.S. wins, the $5 million prize will be awarded to one lucky believer. The program is open to eligible U.S. residents 21+. Full rules* here.

And as an added bonus, that one lucky believer will also score a personalized Truly can commemorating the championship – complete with their own face featured on a brand-new custom label.

This program is part of Truly’s “Drink Like a Believer” campaign, a tournament-long celebration of U.S. Soccer fandom and a rallying cry for fans to back the squad all summer long. Truly has also brought that belief to life through limited-edition packs, including:

Truly Star Squad Variety Pack: Designed in collaboration with U.S. Soccer, this exclusive 12-pack features four fruity flavors perfect for celebrating, including Watermelon Wave, Orange Slices, Baller Berry, and Red, White & Tru.

Truly 12 Collectible City Cans: Limited-edition 24-oz. Truly Wild Berry cans featuring each of the 11 select cities going all-in on soccer this summer, plus one for the nation. Each can features custom graphics inspired by its city — hunt them down before they're gone!

To kick off the tournament earlier this month, Truly declared one lucky city as the official capital of U.S. Soccer fandom – where Hoboken, NJ was officially renamed Believe, USA. Marking the first time a U.S. city has carried the “Believe” title in nearly 250 years, Truly is continuing to “Drink Like a Believer” everywhere this summer.

Follow along @Truly on YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook for updates. To find Truly near you, visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com.

*Terms and conditions apply. Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ to enter.





About Truly Hard Seltzer

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That’s why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus and Party packs), plus high-ABV flavor mix packs (Unruly), and culturally and seasonally relevant limited releases. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com and follow Truly on social media.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

About the U.S. Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit www.ussoccer.com.

# # #

Attachment