Football Fans Can Compete for a Share of 50,000 USDC as World Cup Predictions Heat Up on Cwallet

Bratislava, Slovakia, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global attention to the FIFA World Cup intensifies, football fans are increasingly engaging with the tournament in more interactive ways beyond traditional viewing.





One growing trend is the rise of prediction-based participation, where users forecast real-world match outcomes and compete based on accuracy.

To support this shift in engagement, Cwallet has launched its World Cup Prediction League through the Cwallet Predict feature, introducing a competition where users can participate throughout the tournament and compete for a share of a 50,000 USDC prize pool.

Prediction-Based Engagement During the World Cup

Sports prediction has become an increasingly popular format for fan participation during major global events.

Unlike traditional fan discussions, prediction-based systems allow users to express match expectations in a structured format, where outcomes translate into points or rankings.

The FIFA World Cup, with its global audience and fast-changing match dynamics, has become one of the most active environments for this type of engagement.

How the Cwallet World Cup Prediction League Works

Through Cwallet Predict, users can participate in the World Cup Prediction League by forecasting match outcomes during the tournament.

The system includes:

Match predictions submitted before games

Points awarded based on prediction accuracy

A live leaderboard that updates throughout the tournament

Participants compete across the full duration of the World Cup, from early-stage matches through to the final.





50,000 USDC Prize Pool

The World Cup Prediction League features a total prize pool of 50,000 USDC.

Rewards will be distributed to top-ranking participants based on their final leaderboard positions at the end of the tournament.

A More Interactive Way to Follow the World Cup

As the tournament progresses, each match carries increasing importance for both teams and participants tracking predictions.

Through Cwallet Predict, users can actively engage with match outcomes, track rankings, and compete with other football fans globally in real time.

The experience adds a competitive layer to World Cup viewing while maintaining simple participation mechanics.

Learn More

Users can read the complete guide here:

Predict. Climb. Split: The Ultimate World Cup Playbook to the USDC Pool on Cwallet

