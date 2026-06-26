2026 FIFA World Cup: The Brazilian Streaming Community that Made Cape Verde a Global Sensation Returns for the Knockout Decider

SAO PAULO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CazéTV , the creator-led YouTube channel operated by LiveMode , announced that it will once again rally its more than 35 million subscribers to cheer for Cape Verde in the match against Saudi Arabia that can secure the island nation an unprecedented spot in the knockout stage. It was on CazéTV that Brazilian fans, and consequently the world, connected with Cape Verde's national team.

During the Blue Sharks' World Cup debut against Spain, Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha delivered a stunning performance, repeatedly denying one of the tournament favorites. Broadcasting live on CazéTV, Brazilian commentators Luisinho and Cazé urged their audience to get behind the man who was becoming the star of the match.

"Vozinha is the player of the match! What a goalkeeper! He deserves our support," Luisinho told viewers during the broadcast. Cazé added: "He only has 40,000 followers on Instagram. Come on, everyone, let's follow Vozinha!"

Within hours, the keeper’s Instagram following had surpassed 8 million, making him the fastest-growing soccer player on social media during the tournament. The extraordinary surge was driven almost entirely by the highly engaged community that follows CazéTV in Brazil.

"The global movement supporting Vozinha was born in Brazil. It was born on CazéTV," said Thiago Tourinho, Partner at LiveMode. "It's a perfect example of what happens when major sporting moments meet highly engaged digital communities."

A LiveMode analysis using Brandwatch, the market-leading consumer intelligence tool, found that Brazil drove more conversation about Cape Verde on the day of the Spain match than any other country, accounting for 15.6% of all mentions. The United States followed at 13.1%, ahead of Nigeria (8.8%), the United Kingdom (6.3%), and France (3.8%). Brazil also stands out for warmth: among the ten countries talking most about the island nation since the tournament began, it has by far the highest share of positive mentions, at 35.4%.

"LiveMode was founded on the belief that premium sports rights would increasingly migrate to digital platforms and creator-led ecosystems. Vozinha's story demonstrates that these communities don't just watch sports anymore, they shape the moments, the heroes and the conversations that define them," Tourinho added.

The impact has extended far beyond social media. Following his breakout performances at the World Cup, Vozinha revealed that he is looking for a new club after his contract with Portugal's Chaves expired and said he would welcome the opportunity to play in Brazil, the country whose fans transformed him into one of soccer's biggest viral stories almost overnight.

For LiveMode, the phenomenon represents a broader shift in how sports fandom is evolving. Instead of simply consuming broadcasts, creator-led communities increasingly influence cultural moments, elevate unknown players into global stars, and generate engagement that extends across platforms, markets and even career opportunities. In the digital era, audiences have become active participants in the story itself.

If Cape Verde advances against Saudi Arabia, millions of Brazilian fans will be celebrating alongside them, proof that in today's digital sports ecosystem, communities can adopt a team, create a hero and change the trajectory of a player's career in a matter of hours.

About LiveMode

Founded in 2017, LiveMode has established itself as an innovative company in the sports and media industries. The company partners with sports organizations to develop and operate live sports distribution solutions, including its own platforms, such as CazéTV in Brazil, one of the country's leading destinations for sports content. CazéTV broadcasts major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Women's World Cup, the Olympic Games, and some of the world's most prestigious soccer competitions. LiveMode has expanded its international footprint through LiveModeTV, beginning with Portugal, where it launched a free digital channel on YouTube. The company recently announced that Cristiano Ronaldo has become a partner in its international expansion initiative, which aims to bring major sports competitions to younger audiences through creator-led broadcasts and distribution across digital platforms and social media.

Media contact:

Leonardo Stamillo

leo@contentco.tech

ContentCO.tech

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c475631a-2c8e-4e5c-8dc8-819ac167d11d