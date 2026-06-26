Score Academy Opens Its Permanent Campus in Coconut Grove

Miami, FLORIDA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Score Academy has opened its Coconut Grove campus at 2900 SW 28th Lane, the network’s fifth in South Florida and a short walk from the Grove Central Metrorail station. After operating from a temporary location, the school’s Miami students now have a permanent home, in a building designed for its small-cohort model. The campus was unveiled to families at an opening night on June 18 and enrollments are open for students in grades 6 through 12 for the 2026–27 school year.

Score Academy Miami

Score Academy arrives in Coconut Grove with a record uncommon among schools opening their first Miami location. The network traces its history almost four decades to Score at the Top, the South Florida education company, and it has held continuous Cognia accreditation for more than 25 years. Score Academy Miami is accredited by Cognia and offers AP and Honors coursework.

In addition to a full course load, Score Academy also offers tutoring and test preparation services to both enrolled families and community members. The company began in test prep long before it ran schools, and a student at Coconut Grove can get that support through the school rather than from a private tutor down the road.

"Coconut Grove gives Miami families the same school our students in Boca Raton and Wellington have had for years, now in a building we designed for it. We put serious time and thought into getting this campus right for the students who will learn here. The room a child sits in changes what a teacher can do with them, and that matters too much to leave to chance."

The Coconut Grove campus is led by Mike Rombola, who as head of school is the first point of contact for every family enrolled and gives parents his direct line.

“Families come to us after years of feeling like a number somewhere else,” said Mike Rombola, Head of School at Score Academy’s Coconut Grove campus. “My job is to know each student before they sit in a classroom, what they are good at and what a hard day looks like for them. A campus this size is the only way that works.”

Score Academy Miami is enrolling students at the Coconut Grove campus for the 2026–27 school year. In classes this small, a child who is struggling is noticed before it becomes a crisis, and a child who is ready for more is not held to the pace of the room. Prospective families can arrange a visit at score-academy.com/miami

About Score Academy

Score Academy is a private school network built on the idea that no child should be invisible at school. Five campuses across South Florida (Miami, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, and Coral Springs) operate with an average of six students per class and a 100-student cap per campus. Score Academy is Cognia accredited, NCAA approved, and offers AP and Honors coursework with full transcripts and credit transfer.

Press Inquiries

Score Academy PR

marketing [at] score-academy.online

https://www.score-academy.com/