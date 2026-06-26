United Steelworkers welcomes P&H Milling Group truck drivers to the union

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) proudly welcomes truck drivers at P&H Milling Group in Hamilton as the newest members of the union following certification by the federal labour board (Canada Industrial Relations Board).

The successful organizing campaign reflects the workers’ commitment to obtaining a stronger voice in their workplace and improving working conditions through collective bargaining.

“Congratulations to these workers on taking this important step toward building a stronger future,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “When workers come together to form a union, they are strengthening not only their workplace but the broader labour movement. Every organizing victory helps raise standards for working people and demonstrates the power of collective action. We are proud to welcome these workers to the United Steelworkers family.”

“Workers know their jobs better than anyone, and they deserve a meaningful voice in the decisions that affect them every day,” said Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator. “By standing together, these workers have taken an important step toward securing fairness, respect and a brighter future. We look forward to supporting them as they negotiate their first collective agreement and build a strong foundation for their union.”

The newly certified members will now prepare for negotiating their first collective agreement with the full support and resources of the United Steelworkers.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator, 613-362-4414, djalbert@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca