Gordon Brothers Provides GALERIA up to €160M in Financing

London, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has provided GALERIA up to €160 million in financing to support the retailer’s ongoing transformation and business realignment. The asset-based facility provides GALERIA with enhanced liquidity and flexibility to execute its comprehensive transformation plan, which focuses on optimizing its store footprint, refining its assortment strategy and improving operational efficiency.

“Gordon Brothers is pleased to provide GALERIA with this €160 million financing facility,” said Nick Kitchin, Managing Director, Head of Lending & Transactions, EMEA at Gordon Brothers. “This transaction reflects our expertise in structuring complex asset-based financing solutions around specific requirements to best support retailers like GALERIA.”



Gordon Brothers’ lending platform provides a range of creative financing solutions, including revolving credit facilities and short- and long-term structured capital, to companies undergoing transformation. The lending team leverages all aspects of the firm’s asset expertise to provide advisory services and holistic solutions tailored to companies’ needs. In addition, Gordon Brothers partners with private equity sponsors, strategic buyers, management teams and asset-based lenders globally to provide asset intelligent capital solutions, using its bespoke structures and proprietary offerings to provide credit enhancements that improve the overall risk profile.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.





About GALERIA

With more than 185 million visitors annually and 83 stores in around 70 cities, GALERIA S.à r.l. & Co. KG, as the largest department store in Germany, has one clear objective: placing customers at the centre. Variety, regional relevance and strategic partnerships play a decisive role in achieving this. A mix of modern brands, combined with quality and first-class service, defines the innovative and inspiring shopping experience. GALERIA closely analyses its target groups and is therefore a market leader in categories such as lingerie, luggage and accessories. Market halls and gastronomy complement the shopping offering in the department stores. In addition to its physical retail offering, GALERIA also offers around 1,500 brands on its online marketplace at www.galeria.de. All of this makes GALERIA one of the most important shopping destinations in the heart of German city centres.