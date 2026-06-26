FIA Delivers Strongest Set of Financial Results in a Decade

FIA reports its strongest operating result in 10 years, building on the financial turnaround underway since 2021.

Operating profit of €6.7m in FY2025, up 43% year-on-year and a marked turnaround from the operating loss of €-24m reported in 2021.

Strong balance sheet position with operating cash flow increasing to €53.7m, year-end cash more than doubling to €43.6m, and no financial debt.

Improved performance supports continued investment in FIA Championships, Member Clubs, people, road safety, sustainability and mobility programmes.

PARIS, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has today reported its strongest operating result in 10 years.

For FY2025, the FIA delivered an operating profit of €6.7m, up 43% year-on-year and representing a significant turnaround from the €-24m operating loss reported in 2021. Operating revenue was €191.7m, a 75% increase since FY2021.

This result builds on the FIA’s return to profitability delivered in FY2024, and reflects the continued financial transformation of the federation since the election of the President of the FIA, H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in 2021. It is underpinned by a stronger commercial strategy, improved cost discipline, and clearer financial oversight across the organisation.

Strengthened commercial approach

The 2025 results were supported by strong performance across key FIA Championships and commercial activities. This included the advancement of a new promoter process for the FIA World Rally Championship with improved commercial terms, strong performance from the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the implementation of new regulations.

Additionally, the landmark long-term contract extension with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship promoter, Formula E Holdings Limited, generated an exceptional gain of €20m, reflecting the Championship’s continued growth.

The FIA Commercial Department, established in 2023, launched a new Global Partner Programme focused on innovative partnerships with global brands and tech partners, contributing to overall revenue growth. These include DHL, Rolex, Hankook and AlphaTauri as Global Partners, and Siemens and Tomorrow.io as Official Partners.

Investing in motor sport and mobility

The FIA is in a much stronger position to deliver value for its Member Clubs across the world and continue investing in the Championships under its governance.

Since 2022, over €20m has been reinvested into key initiatives such as a new Officials Department to better support the training and development of the officiating community, and the Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life programme.

The federation has continued to modernise its operations, governance, and communications. It opened its first office in London in 2025, strengthening its global footprint and supporting its ability to attract talent and deliver its mission across international markets. It increased its headcount to 308 permanent employees in 2025, a 14% increase on prior year. New initiatives such as FIA CareerShift and FIA Graduate Pathway Rotational Programme reflect further investment into professional development and career pathways.

Supporting Championships, officials and grassroots pathways

Across sport, the FIA continued to strengthen the long-term foundations of its Championships and competition structures in 2025.

The signing of the Concorde Governance Agreement with Formula One Group established a structured governance model for the sport and helped secure its long-term future.

As well as establishing the Officials Department in 2025, the federation continued to broaden access to motor sport through grassroots initiatives such as the launch of the first FIA Arrive & Drive Karting World Cup in Malaysia, attended by more than 100 competitors from 50 countries and featuring the highest percentage of female competitors in any FIA Karting Championship.

Advancing mobility, safety and sustainability

In mobility, the FIA continued to advocate globally for safer, more accessible and more sustainable transport.

Programmes including Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life and the FIA Road Safety Index supported the federation's road-safety mission, while the Smart Driving Challenge, which uses AI-powered analysis to encourage safer and more sustainable driving behaviour, reached drivers in almost 100 countries.

Sustainability also remained a central priority, and further detail on the FIA’s progress and priorities in this area can be found in the FIA’s 2025 Sustainability and D&I report.

Through FIA University, the federation published new research to support decision-making by Member Clubs, policymakers and industry stakeholders, while promoting professional development through programmes including the Advanced Leadership Programme and Executive Leadership Programme.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said:

“Six months into my second term as FIA President, I remain committed to ensuring a profitable and financially sustainable operation. Today, I am proud that we have continued to deliver on this mission, achieving the FIA’s strongest operating result in ten years and building on the significant progress made since 2021. Improving the governance, transparency and financial health of the FIA was central to my manifesto pledge, and we have transformed the organisation into a more resilient and professional federation.

“I will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to drive positive change across the FIA and deliver long-term value for our Member Clubs, our Championships, our people, and our global mobility and motor sport communities.”

A strong balance sheet for the future

The FIA reported a strong financial position at year end, with cash and cash equivalents equal to 73% of the balance sheet, an increase of 6% year-on-year, an equity ratio of 49%, and no financial debt.

This financial position supports the FIA's ability to continue investing in its Championships, its Member Clubs, its people and its strategic priorities across sport and mobility.

The full Annual Report and Accounts can be found here - LINK.

About the FIA

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 246 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.

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