Ontario Finalizes Animal Research Regulations, Leaving Critical Loopholes Unaddressed

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario's final regulations implementing the amendments to the Animals for Research Act enacted through Bill 75 have now been published and will come into force on January 1, 2027.

The regulations follow amendments to the Act prohibiting "invasive medical research" on dogs and cats, subject to exceptions. Animal Alliance of Canada welcomes these changes as an important step forward for animals in Ontario and a reflection of growing public concern about the use of animals in research. While recognizing this progress, Animal Alliance notes that the final regulations do not address the recommendations made during the public consultation process.

Animal Alliance encouraged the Ontario government to adopt clearer definitions, stronger independent oversight, narrower exemptions, meaningful rehoming requirements, and broader protections for other animals used in research, including non-human primates. The final regulations largely maintain the framework originally proposed by the government, leaving key areas of concern unaddressed, such as:

No mandatory requirement to re-home dogs and cats after research

No independent oversight of Animal Care Committees

No closure of Ontario's pound-to-research pipeline

Rather than prioritizing the replacement of animals with modern non-animal methods, the regulations treat the use of “animals of a lower order” as an acceptable substitute

"Bill 75 marked a significant shift in how Ontario approaches the use of dogs and cats in research,” said Kira Berkeley, Advocacy Manager at Animal Alliance of Canada. “The regulations are an important part of making those protections meaningful. While we welcome this progress, we believe Ontario can and should continue strengthening the framework to better protect animals and accelerate the transition to modern alternatives to animal research."

For decades, Animal Alliance has campaigned to end Ontario's pound-to-research pipeline, under which unclaimed dogs and cats can be transferred from municipal pounds to research facilities. The new regulations do not eliminate the provisions that continue to permit this practice.

“For over 30 years, we've fought to end the Ontario government's exploitation of vulnerable dogs and cats by permitting their use by the research establishment," said Liz White, Co-Founder of Animal Alliance of Canada. "The newly proposed changes are designed to keep dogs and cats "behind bars" in steel cages used and discarded. Their treatment hidden behind a wall of secrecy."

Underscoring the gap in rehoming provisions, Animal Alliance of Canada has convened a network of Ontario rescue organizations ready and able to take in animals released from research facilities. To date, none have been contacted to do so.

Animal Alliance of Canada will continue reviewing the final regulations and advocating for reforms that reflect both scientific progress and the strong public expectation that animals be treated with compassion and respect.

Media Contact:

Bianca Del Bois

Director, Communications & Development

Animal Alliance of Canada

bianca@animalalliance.ca

About Animal Alliance

Animal Alliance of Canada is a national organization specializing in legislative and policy advocacy for the protection of animals. For over 30 years, Animal Alliance’s work has spanned multiple species and jurisdictions, combining evidence-based research, stakeholder collaboration, and direct engagement with all levels of government to advance humane, effective, and accountable animal protection policy.