Modern Aviation Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Hangar Facility and Renovated FBO Terminal at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, NY

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Aviation celebrated the ribbon cutting of its newly constructed hangar and fully renovated FBO terminal facility at Francis S. Gabreski Airport (FOK) on June 25, 2026, marking a significant investment in the region and reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting continued growth within the business aviation community.

The new hangar features approximately 30,475 square feet of heated hangar space and 2,250 square feet of attached Class A office space designed to support a wide range of aviation operations. The facility offers direct ramp access, a 28-foot hangar door clearance, and climate-controlled hangar space, providing an efficient and modern solution for corporate flight departments, Part 91 and Part 135 operators, aviation service providers, and office users seeking direct airfield access.

The new hangar facility enhances Modern Aviation’s presence at Francis S. Gabreski Airport and provides customers with premium aviation infrastructure in a growing business aviation market. The development is located adjacent to the airport’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection office and benefits from direct access to the airport’s 9,000-foot maximum runway, supporting a wide range of aircraft operations.

In addition to the new hangar development, Modern Aviation celebrated the official opening of its fully renovated FBO terminal facility and the continued focus on delivering exceptional service, operational excellence, and high-quality facilities and amenities to customers.

Modern Aviation President and CEO Mark Carmen said, “We are excited to celebrate the opening of the new hangar facility and the reopening of its renovated FBO terminal at Francis S. Gabreski Airport. This investment reflects our commitment to the markets and communities we serve and strengthens our ability to provide customers with the high-quality facilities, convenience, and outstanding service they expect from Modern Aviation.”

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a national FBO company operating 19 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Modern Aviation’s strategy is to acquire, develop and manage FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality, and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: https://modern-aviation.com.

Contact:

Modern Aviation, Emmanuel Yapo eyapo@modern-aviation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/975ad583-a06b-4321-927e-2795c4f23dd0