Reykjavík, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaroq Ltd.

("Amaroq" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

26 June 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential,

announces that, following the exercise of share options, the Company's issued share capital as at 26 June 2026 consists of 466,244,132 common shares of no par value, each with voting rights. Given the Company does not hold any common shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.