HELE Shareholder Alert: Helen of Troy Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE).

Shareholders who purchased shares of HELE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/helen-of-troy-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=190184&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: April 24, 2024 to October 8, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that evidence suggests that given the importance of project pegasus to the Company’s business model and finances, the external macroeconomic conditions during the class period, and the Company’s internal budget and resource constraints, at the time these statements were made, defendants knew or should have known that project pegasus would not, and was not on track to, realize the savings, efficiency, or effectiveness that Helen of Troy consistently touted.

DEADLINE: August 3, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/helen-of-troy-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=190184&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of HELE during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 3, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

