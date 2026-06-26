Dairy Council of California Receives Silver Telly Award for ‘Let's Eat Healthy Together’ Season 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California has received a Silver Telly Award in the Series – Education & Discovery category for Let's Eat Healthy Together Season 2. The award recognizes the series' success in helping middle school students and their families explore nutrition, cooking and healthy eating through engaging educational programming.

Produced in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District's Wellness Programs and PBS affiliate KLCS-TV, Let's Eat Healthy Together Season 2 helps build nutrition literacy through engaging lessons on food, cooking, agriculture and healthy eating. The four-part series features 10- to 15-minute episodes that combine simple recipes, expert nutrition guidance and engaging conversations that help viewers discover how food can nourish the body and mind while bringing enjoyment, learning and connection to everyday life.

Originally broadcast on KLCS-TV in fall 2025, Let's Eat Healthy Together Season 2 is now available to stream on demand, providing educators, families and community members with ongoing access to the award-winning series.

“Receiving a Telly Award is an honor and reflects the power of collaboration in creating meaningful educational experiences for children and families,” said Amy DeLisio, a registered dietitian nutritionist and CEO of Dairy Council of California. “Through our partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District and KLCS, we are helping make nutrition education engaging, accessible and relevant while encouraging families to learn together about how food can nourish the body and mind and support lifelong well-being.”

Hosted by Maggie Yu-DiPasquale of Los Angeles Unified School District Wellness Programs, the series takes viewers on a food-focused adventure through four episodes exploring breakfast, school meals, healthy snacks and the journey food takes from farm to table. Alongside cooking demonstrations led by Chef Vina and Chef Jamie, each episode includes practical nutrition tips from a registered dietitian nutritionist and highlights how balanced meals help fuel growth, learning, energy and connection.

The award-winning series was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Dairy Council of California's Lisa Larsen and Tracy Mendez, Los Angeles Unified School District Wellness Programs' Maggie Yu-DiPasquale and KLCS-TV.

This recognition builds upon previous Telly Award honors received by the original Let's Eat Healthy Together broadcast series and reflects Dairy Council of California's ongoing commitment to creating innovative educational resources that make nutrition education engaging, practical and accessible for children and families. Educators and community leaders can use the award-winning series as a practical resource to support nutrition education and engage students and families in learning about healthy eating.

Stream all four episodes of Let's Eat Healthy Together Season 2 on demand at DairyCouncilofCA.org/Together.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating patterns. The organization provides science-based nutrition education and collaborates with partners to support community health across California.

About the Telly Awards

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. The awards recognize outstanding work from creators, production companies, television stations, agencies, brands and organizations worldwide. Winners are selected by industry leaders representing video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.

Contact

Bailey Suarez

Communications Program Manager

Dairy Council of California

Bsuarez@dairycouncilofca.org

916.633.3992

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