Johnson Fistel Investigates Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) After Disclosures Concerning Acquisition Financing

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTA) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

Lisata Therapeutics Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased Lisata Therapeutics securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to click here to join the investigation.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On January 21, 2026, Lisata announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet to be acquired by Kuva Labs, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, Kuva would commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Lisata common stock for $4.00 per share in cash, plus contingent value rights.

On March 6, 2026, Lisata announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Kuva. Under the terms of the agreement, Kuva would commence a tender offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Lisata common stock for $5.00 per share in cash, plus one contingent value right per share. Lisata further disclosed that the transaction was expected to close in the second quarter of 2026 and that the merger agreement did not include a financing condition.

Then, on April 15, 2026, Lisata filed a Form 8-K disclosing that Kuva Acquisition Corp. had not yet commenced the tender offer. Lisata further disclosed that Kuva was “currently seeking alternative sources of financing on terms more favorable to Parent to fund the tender offer,” and that Kuva intended to launch the tender offer “when its financing is finalized.” Lisata also stated that there could be no assurance as to when the tender offer would commence, if at all.

On June 1, 2026, Lisata and Kuva disclosed that the tender offer would not commence on June 1, 2026, as previously announced, due to continuing negotiations regarding financing of the offer.

On June 8, 2026, Lisata disclosed another amendment to the merger agreement. Among other things, Lisata disclosed that Kuva Acquisition Corp. acknowledged that “the absence of committed financing as of the date of the Amendment constitutes information that is material to security holders of the Company for purposes of their decision whether to tender their shares.”

On June 10, 2026, Lisata announced that Kuva Acquisition Corp. had commenced the tender offer. Under the revised terms, Lisata stockholders would receive $4.00 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right representing the contractual right to receive two contingent cash payments of up to an aggregate of $3.00 per share, subject to the achievement of specified milestones. Lisata further disclosed that, as of the commencement of the offer, Parent and Purchaser did not have committed financing to fund the offer price, and that there could be no assurance such financing would be obtained. Lisata also disclosed that closing was expected to occur in the third quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of the offer conditions.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Lisata Therapeutics complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Lisata Therapeutics stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com