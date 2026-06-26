Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Notifies BRCB Investors of August 17, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (“Black Rock Coffee”) (NASDAQ: BRCB), who purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive.

Investors are hereby notified that they have until August 17, 2026, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

BRCB Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

For more information, submit your information here or contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is the Black Rock Coffee Class Action Lawsuit About?

The Black Rock Coffee class action lawsuit alleges that defendants, in the Company’s Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Black Rock Coffee’s business, operations, and prospects.

According to the complaint, defendants allegedly failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Black Rock Coffee’s new store openings were leading to a cannibalization of its existing services and revenue;

Black Rock Coffee overstated the manner in which its expansion strategy was tailored to avoid “sales transfer”; and

as a result of “sales transfer,” Black Rock Coffee’s financial results were materially impacted.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff in order to share in any potential future recovery.

The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Black Rock Coffee class action lawsuit is August 17, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been selected as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, Johnson Fistel recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

Phone: (619) 814-4471

Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com