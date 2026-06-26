ERII Investor Notice: Johnson Fistel Investigates Energy Recovery, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

What Should Energy Recovery Investors Do?

If you purchased Energy Recovery securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

To join the investigation, click here.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

On February 25, 2026, Energy Recovery announced that it had decided to wind down operations of its CO₂ retail grocery business within its Emerging Technologies segment. The Company disclosed that recent discussions with original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers made it increasingly evident that scaled adoption would require significant time, investment, and risk, and that the investment no longer met the Company’s capital allocation criteria. Energy Recovery also disclosed expected one-time costs associated with the wind-down, including severance-related costs, inventory reserves, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash charges.

Following these disclosures, Energy Recovery’s stock price declined significantly, causing losses to investors.

If you purchased Energy Recovery securities and suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about your rights.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com