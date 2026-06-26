Board decision to file for bankruptcy

Ghent, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRESS RELEASE | REGULATED INFORMATION - INSIDE INFORMATION

26 June 2026, 05:15 pm CEST

Ghent, Belgium, 26 June 2026 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), announces that its board of directors has resolved to file for bankruptcy with the competent enterprise court in Ghent.

As announced on 28 April 2026, the Company initiated a comprehensive review of financial and strategic options to address its financial position and to secure the future of its business. This process included, inter alia, efforts to obtain additional debt financing, equity financing and the exploration of potential strategic and corporate transactions. Despite extensive efforts and engagement with several stakeholders, and potential investors and acquirors, these initiatives have not resulted in a viable solution to secure the necessary funding or corporate transaction within the required timeframe. The Company has therefore determined that it will no longer be in a position to meet its obligations as they fall due.

In light of the above, the board of directors of Sequana Medical has concluded that a filing for bankruptcy has become unavoidable. The bankruptcy filing will be submitted to the competent enterprise court in accordance with applicable Belgian insolvency law. Subject to the court's decision, one or more trustees (curator(s)) will be appointed to administer the bankruptcy proceedings.

Further information regarding the practical implications of the bankruptcy proceedings, including in respect of the Company's activities, assets and employees, will be communicated in due course, as appropriate and in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

The Company has requested the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) to maintain the suspension of trading in its shares on Euronext Brussels until further notice, or to take any other measures deemed appropriate in light of the bankruptcy filing.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Investor relations

E: IR@sequanamedical.com

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