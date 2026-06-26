LCID Deadline Alert: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 28, 2026

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID).

Shareholders who purchased shares of LCID during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lucid-group-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=190202&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: February 25, 2026 to April 13, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a supplier quality issue had significantly disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity; (ii) the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (iii) accordingly, the defendants had overstated the purported enhancements to Lucid’s manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 28, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lucid-group-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=190202&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of LCID during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 28, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

