Stockton Bank of the West Murder Case Overturned for Robbery Driver, Thanks to Attorney Kenneth Rosenfeld of The Rosenfeld Law Firm

STOCKTON, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm announces that a man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder for his role in the 2014 Bank of the West robbery and shootout in Stockton has had the decision against him overturned, thanks to the efforts of Criminal Defense Attorney Kenneth L. Rosenfeld.

As reported by KCRA 3 News, Pablo R. was convicted of murder as a non-killer accomplice after a hostage was shot and killed during a high-speed chase and shootout with law enforcement following a robbery at a Bank of the West branch in Stockton in 2014. Pablo R. had driven three other accomplices to the bank. His sentence of 25 years to life in prison was handed down in February 2017 after he entered a guilty plea. Following Pablo R’s conviction and sentencing, Senate Bill 1437 was enacted in California, which amended the state’s felony murder rule as it pertains to non-killer accomplices. Effective January 1, 2019, in California non-killer accomplices cannot be convicted of murder unless they are proven to have acted with intent to kill or to have significantly participated in a felony committed with reckless indifference to human life. Acting on behalf of his client, Rosenfeld initiated the petition process put forth in California Penal Code Section 1172.6. Finding the work and arguments made by The Rosenfeld Law Firm to be correct, the Court of Appeals overturned the legally defective ruling by the Superior Court in a 3-0 decision.





“We are incredibly thrilled. My client was originally charged with three counts of murder, and now can only be charged with robbery,” says Rosenfeld. “This is a fantastic result for him, and a substantial win for our firm.”

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

The Rosenfeld Law Firm is a California criminal defense firm with offices in Sacramento, San Jose, Stockton, Beverly Hills and Palm Springs. The firm represents clients in high-stakes matters ranging from homicide and sex offense allegations to DUI cases and handles mental health–related defenses. Its practice includes federal criminal defense, juvenile defense, appeals, and matters involving prison law.

Kenneth Rosenfeld, founder of The Rosenfeld Law Firm, is a criminal defense attorney and legal commentator who has made regular appearances on KTXL-TV and FOX40’s “Ask an Attorney.” He has been named Litigator of the Year multiple times by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and has been nominated to Super Lawyers for five consecutive years.

For more information, call (916) 447-2070 or visit https://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/005de55a-a13d-4b0f-affc-8c49610694bc