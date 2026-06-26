Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Correction of inaccurate information appearing on several stock market information platforms regarding the distribution of a dividend

Charenton-le-Pont, 26 June 2026

Correction of inaccurate information appearing on several stock market information platforms regarding the distribution of a dividend

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) (the "Company") has become aware of inaccurate information published on several stock market information platforms indicating an upcoming dividend distribution.

The Company wishes to formally correct this information. No decision to distribute a dividend was made by the shareholders' general meeting held on 25 June 2026. The general meeting decided, by a majority of 95.11%, to allocate the profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, amounting to €71,098, as follows: (i) €3,555 to the legal reserve and (ii) the balance, i.e. €67,543, to the "Retained earnings" account.

Resolution G, submitted by minority shareholders presenting themselves as acting in concert, which provided in particular for the distribution of a dividend of €0.04 per share, was not adopted by the general meeting.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits invites investors and shareholders to rely only on official information published by the Company on its website and disseminated through regulated communication channels.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

Investor and shareholder relations contact

MBWS Group

Emilie Drexler

relations.actionnaires@mbws.com

Tel : +33 1 43 91 62 40 Press contact

Image Sept

Clémence Vermersch - Laurent Poinsot

cvermersch@image7.fr – lpoinsot@image7.fr

Tel : +33 1 53 70 74 70





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