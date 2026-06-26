Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corporation (“Peabody Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTU) securities between October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Peabody Energy’s Centurion mine and the multitude of issues causing delays to the ramp-up and the return to full longwall production dates. The Complaint alleges that investors began to question the veracity of Defendants’ public statements on March 30, 2026, when Peabody Energy issued a press release lowering guidance pertaining to Centurion mine’s expected first quarter 2026 output ahead of the Company’s full earnings release. The Complaint continues to allege that in pertinent part, Defendants announced that sales volume from the Centurion mine was expected to deliver approximately 250,000 tons in the first quarter due to mining commissioning challenges (compared to previous estimates of around 700,000 tons).

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Peabody Energy should contact the Firm prior to the August 24, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .