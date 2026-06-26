ACCENTURE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Accenture plc on Behalf of Accenture Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Accenture (ACN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Accenture and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Accenture plc (“Accenture” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ACN) on behalf of Accenture stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Accenture has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On June 16, 2026, Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture to Hold and lowered its price target from $240 to $177, citing concerns that the anticipated rationalization of AI spending had “not played out.” Two days later, Accenture’s revised guidance confirmed that the growth trajectory management had projected just three months earlier was no longer attainable.



On June 18, 2026, Accenture reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 results and reduced its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue growth forecast to 3–4%, down from the previously projected range of 3–5%. The prior guidance had been issued during the Company’s fiscal second quarter earnings report on March 19, 2026, when Accenture raised its full-year revenue growth outlook to 3–5% from the 2–5% range provided following its first quarter results. In addition, third quarter revenue of $18.7 billion fell short of analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Following this news, Accenture’s share price declined by $28.03 per share, or approximately 18%, falling from $156.01 on June 17, 2026, to close at $127.98 on June 18, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Accenture shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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