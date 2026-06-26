From Cryptocurrency to Stocks: BulkQuant Expands AI Trading Robot Platform to Help Retail Investors Explore Automated Trading Strategies

London, United Kingdom, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BulkQuant, a fully managed AI trading robot platform, is expanding its automated trading ecosystem to help retail investors explore structured trading strategies across cryptocurrency, forex, and stock market environments.

The expansion reflects a shift in how retail users approach trading technology. As cryptocurrency markets operate around the clock and traditional markets respond more quickly to economic data, interest rate expectations, corporate earnings, and global news, more individual investors are looking for tools that can help them follow market activity while reducing the pressure of constant manual monitoring.

BulkQuant is built around this demand. The platform combines automated market monitoring, strategy execution support, risk control rules, flexible trading plans, and professional oversight within a managed platform workflow designed to make AI trading robot technology easier to understand.

Rather than presenting automation as a replacement for market knowledge, BulkQuant focuses on making trading technology more accessible and helping users explore crypto, forex, and stock market automation through a clearer platform experience.

Retail Trading Is Moving From Single-Market Tools to Multi-Market Automation

Many retail investors first encounter automated trading through cryptocurrency markets. Digital asset markets operate continuously, prices move throughout the day and night, and demand for consistent monitoring and execution efficiency is especially strong.

However, the need for faster data processing and structured execution is now extending into other markets. Stock traders follow earnings reports, sector rotation, economic data, and broader risk sentiment; forex traders respond to macro signals, central bank expectations, and global liquidity conditions; crypto traders face continuous volatility, weekend trading, and fast-moving sentiment cycles.

This multi-market environment has created demand for platforms that can help users organize trading workflows across different asset categories.

BulkQuant’s move from cryptocurrency automation toward broader market strategy support reflects this shift. The platform is designed to help users explore automated trading strategies without manually building separate systems for each market.

A Fully Managed AI Trading Robot Model

BulkQuant’s platform is built around a fully managed model. This means users are not required to write trading code, configure complex algorithms, maintain self-directed bots, or manually monitor every market movement.

Instead, the platform provides a guided trading workflow. Users can create an account, review available trading plans, activate platform access, and observe how BulkQuant organizes automated monitoring and strategy execution inside its system.

The platform combines AI-driven systems with professional team oversight. Its AI trading engine is designed to analyze market activity, support automated execution, and assist with risk management processes, while professional oversight adds another monitoring layer intended to help maintain a more structured trading environment.

This model makes BulkQuant different from many self-service bot tools that require users to manage technical configuration on their own.

Designed for Retail Users Exploring Automated Trading

BulkQuant places strong emphasis on beginner accessibility. For many new users, the challenge of automated trading is not only understanding the market, but also understanding the technology behind the process.

Traditional bot platforms may involve API connections, strategy coding, indicator selection, backtesting settings, position rules, and ongoing manual supervision. These requirements can make automation difficult for users without technical backgrounds.

BulkQuant aims to simplify the first step. The platform is designed around a more direct user experience: users review available plans, understand the platform workflow, and access AI-assisted trading automation without building a system from the ground up.

This makes BulkQuant relevant for users searching for an AI trading robot for beginners, fully managed crypto trading, automated strategy execution, or a simpler way to explore multi-market trading automation.

Flexible Trading Plans and Platform Access

BulkQuant offers flexible trading plans designed to match different user goals and entry preferences. The platform presents plan-based access as part of its managed automation model, allowing users to choose a participation level that aligns with their intended use of the platform.

Each plan connects users with BulkQuant’s AI-assisted trading workflow, including market monitoring, automated execution support, and risk management processes.

New users may also access trial support, including free trial credit, to become familiar with the platform interface and review how automated trading activity is organized before making larger platform decisions.

BulkQuant also offers a referral rewards program. Users can invite others through an exclusive invitation code and may receive a 4% commission based on the referred user’s plan purchase. The company presents this as a platform participation reward, separate from trading performance or investment results.

Users should review the latest plan details, referral rules, contract periods, eligibility requirements, and risk information directly on the BulkQuant platform before selecting any plan or participating in the referral program.

Infrastructure Built for Continuous Market Activity

Automated trading depends heavily on platform stability, data processing capability, and system responsiveness. BulkQuant states that its platform has more than 150,000 active traders, over 7 million automated trades executed, and 99.9% system uptime.

The company also emphasizes millisecond-level response, market sensitivity, mature trading strategies, and AI plus human decision support as important parts of its infrastructure.

In fast-moving markets, trading tools need to process signals, observe price changes, and support execution workflows with consistency. BulkQuant’s system is built around this need by combining automated infrastructure with professional team monitoring.

Why AI Trading Robots Are Becoming More Relevant

The growing interest in AI trading robots is connected to a practical problem: modern markets produce more information than many individual investors can fully track manually.

Price action, liquidity, sentiment, economic reports, asset correlations, and global news can all influence trading conditions. For beginners and active retail investors, this creates demand for tools that support market observation and reduce repetitive manual work.

AI trading robots can help organize this process by supporting data monitoring and strategy execution workflows. However, BulkQuant emphasizes that automation should not be understood as a guarantee of results.

The platform’s approach focuses on accessibility and structure rather than unrealistic promises. Its goal is to help users explore automated strategies in a more understandable way while keeping risk awareness central to the experience.

Company Perspective

“Retail traders are no longer looking only for isolated tools,” a BulkQuant spokesperson said. “They want trading technology that is easier to understand, easier to access, and better organized across different market environments. BulkQuant is expanding its AI trading robot platform to help users explore automated strategies through a managed workflow that combines AI systems, trading automation, and professional oversight.”

The spokesperson added that responsible use remains important as more users begin exploring AI-assisted trading.

“Automation can help with market monitoring and execution, but it cannot remove market risk. BulkQuant’s focus is to provide a more structured and accessible platform experience while encouraging users to carefully review plans, rules, and risks.”

About BulkQuant

BulkQuant is a fully managed AI trading robot platform focused on automated trading services across cryptocurrency, forex, and stock market environments. The platform combines AI-powered trading systems, automated strategy execution, market monitoring, flexible trading plans, risk control rules, referral rewards, and professional oversight to help users explore automated trading in a more structured way.

BulkQuant is designed for users who want access to trading automation without manually building complex trading systems or managing advanced technical configurations.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial product. Trading cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, and other financial assets involves risk, including possible loss of capital. AI trading robots, automated trading tools, and AI-assisted systems do not guarantee profits, stable returns, or eliminate market risk. Users should conduct their own research, review platform terms carefully, understand trading plan and referral conditions, and consult a qualified financial professional where appropriate.