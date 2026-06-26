Bennett Mobile Truck Repair Launches Mobile RV Service Ahead of I-75 Summer Travel Rush

VALDOSTA, GA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALDOSTA, GA - June 26, 2026 - -

Mobile RV repair is now available 24/7 and year-round from Bennett Mobile Truck Repair for stranded motorhome travelers across Lowndes County, Valdosta, and a 60-mile South Georgia and North Florida service corridor. Certified diesel technicians respond directly to breakdown locations with a typical on-location arrival of 30 to 60 minutes from the initial call.

Bennett Mobile Truck Repair has launched this dedicated mobile RV and motorhome mechanical repair division to reduce delays, towing challenges, and service gaps after roadside breakdowns. The service focuses entirely on drivability-related repairs, including engine, drivetrain, cooling, diagnostic, and powertrain issues.

Technicians respond directly to breakdown locations such as highway shoulders, campgrounds, private property, truck stops, and regional state routes — with a typical on-location arrival of 30 to 60 minutes from the initial call, depending on breakdown location. By bringing certified diesel repair to the vehicle, the company gives RV owners a practical option when a traditional repair bay is unavailable or when towing a large motorhome is inefficient.

From an operational standpoint, the expansion required no additional equipment or software investments and does not require hiring additional technicians. Bennett's existing fleet of heavy-duty service trucks and fleet-grade diagnostic software are already fully equipped to interface with complex RV powertrains. Instead, the company strengthened its footprint entirely by restructuring existing technician schedules.

To maintain transparency, pricing and service limitations are communicated before dispatch. Bennett Mobile Truck Repair provides an upfront estimate based on the vehicle's reported symptoms and location, while final repair availability depends on diagnosis, parts access, and roadside safety conditions.

This lean operational model allows the company to extend its commercial truck repair capabilities to motorhome travelers without requiring customers to visit a brick-and-mortar shop. Travelers can review the official RV roadside repair and service area maps at bennettmobiletruckrepair.com/rv-roadside-repair.

"We were already getting calls from stranded RV owners who could not find anyone willing to come out to them," said Adam Bennett, owner and master diesel mechanic at Bennett Mobile Truck Repair. "If a software fault or cooling issue keeps a rig from moving, we can diagnose it right where it sits."

"Less than an hour after I broke down on I-75, Mr. Adam showed up and worked diligently to find the problem. I cannot thank Mr. Adam and his family for their kindness. He has become my mechanic. Bennett Mobile Truck Repair will not disappoint you." said Evy Sifford, Commercial Truck Driver on a verified Google review.

The launch addresses an immediate infrastructure need as summer transit volumes peak. According to AAA seasonal travel projections, domestic road travel is reaching record numbers along major interstate corridors, heavily increasing the likelihood of transit breakdowns.

This regional spike matches broader national industry trends. The RV Industry Association reported that 34.6 million Americans planned to travel by RV this season, a 23 percent increase from the prior year. Georgia DOT data confirms that high-volume corridors like Interstate 75 support a critical regional need for responsive, mobile roadside mechanical service near Valdosta.

About Bennett Mobile Truck Repair

Based in Hahira, Georgia, Bennett Mobile Truck Repair is a mobile diesel service provider specializing in emergency roadside assistance, on-site diagnostics, drivetrain repair, and diesel engine service. With CAT and Cummins-certified technicians, the company serves commercial operators, fleets, and RV travelers across South Georgia and North Florida with field-ready mechanical solutions. Learn more at bennettmobiletruckrepair.com.

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For more information about Bennett Mobile Truck Repair, contact the company here:



Bennett Mobile Truck Repair - Valdosta

Adam Bennett

229-740-9286

support@bennettmobiletruckrepair.com

100 N Patterson St, Suite 98 Valdosta, Ga 31601