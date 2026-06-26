HII and U.S. Navy Celebrate Opening of Carrier Refueling Overhaul Workcenter at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) and the U.S. Navy celebrated the opening of a new facility at Newport News Shipbuilding Thursday that will enhance the work environment for sailors and shipbuilders during refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

The Carrier Refueling Overhaul Workcenter (CROW) provides approximately 80,000 square feet of dedicated space near aircraft carriers undergoing RCOH. The facility includes office spaces for sailors and shipbuilders, as well as quality of service areas sailors can utilize while executing RCOH.

“This new facility, designed to serve sailors — and benefit shipbuilders as well — is a shining example of what teamwork can do,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said. “We are grateful for the tenacity with which this project was envisioned, pursued and executed, and we are honored to celebrate its opening.”

“The RCOH facility directly supports Admiral Caudle’s ‘Sailors First’ vision for the Navy,” Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby said. “It is our obligation to our sailors and the employees at this shipyard to keep improving and striving to deliver the best quality of service. This facility provides our sailors and shipyard partners with a dedicated, modern space outside of the heavy industrial environment to build sailors’ well-being and warfighting readiness.”





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://www.hii.com/news/hii-and-us-navy-celebrate-opening-of-carrier-refueling-overhaul-workcenter-at-newport-news-shipbuilding.

The new CROW facility is located mid-yard at NNS, conveniently between the dry dock and the outfitting pier that support RCOH work.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

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HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@HII-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c50274bd-5f92-458f-ba10-7aeb8fc1ed09