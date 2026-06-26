Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Primoris Services Corporation on Behalf of Primoris Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Primoris and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Primoris Services Corporation (“Primoris” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PRIM) on behalf of Primoris stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Primoris has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On May 5, 2026, Primoris issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Primoris reported results below analyst expectations and slashed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $560-$580 million to $480-$500 million. Primoris attributed the reduction to lower renewable energy activity, delayed project starts, and increased costs on renewable energy projects.



On this news, Primoris's stock price fell $101.69 per share, or 50.11%, to close at $101.23 per share on May 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



Then, on June 22, 2026, Primoris revealed a series of business updates including the departure of its Chief Operating Officer and a further slash to its financial outlook for the full year of 2026, in part due to “cost overruns and delays” related to six of the Company’s projects. The company also said it anticipates lower revenue and gross profit for full year 2026, primarily driven by lower expected revenue and gross profit in the renewables business, where it now sees full-year revenue at $2.1 billion to $3 billion.



On this news, Primoris’s stock price fell $23.39, or 21.6%, to close at $84.95 per share on June 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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