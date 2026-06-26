BENGALURU, KA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - June 26, 2026 - -

As Australian mid-market Global Capability Centers expand AI and cloud adoption in 2026, leaders are facing growing pressure to track costs with greater precision as operating expenses rise and margin expectations tighten. With spending on AI, analytics, and cybersecurity talent increasing, GCCs are being asked to demonstrate strategic value beyond traditional cost arbitrage, and ANSR points to its Employer of Record overview for companies entering global operating models as added context on scalable expansion paths: ansr.com/insights-overview/employer-of-record.

According to the article, a 90-day cost audit can help determine whether a GCC is creating lasting enterprise value by examining five practical levers that move from hidden cost identification to board-ready insights. The piece argues that many conventional reviews fail to surface several important cost categories, including network egress charges, allocation drift from untagged services, storage tier inefficiencies, oversized database instances, inter-region traffic, idle infrastructure, software licensing linked to cloud workloads, and AI or machine learning spending that scales quickly without strong controls. External estimates cited in the article note that network egress charges can represent 10% to 20% of cloud bills, underscoring how material these often-overlooked items can become.

The article also emphasizes vendor-spend anomaly detection as a core discipline for mid-market GCCs trying to avoid budget erosion. It notes that unusual spikes can emerge from duplicate subscriptions, sudden API usage increases, or rapidly expanding AI workloads, and cites research estimating that roughly 27% of cloud spending is wasted when these issues are not identified in time. By comparing current spend with historical baselines and flagging deviations as they occur, anomaly detection can improve budget predictability and strengthen FinOps governance before isolated issues become recurring overruns.

Real-estate utilization is presented as another underexamined cost area, particularly in hybrid work environments. The article says many organizations continue carrying lease obligations based on pre-hybrid assumptions even though attendance patterns have changed materially, leaving a large gap between occupied space and leased capacity. In practice, that means rent, utilities, maintenance, security, cleaning, and fit-out costs continue to accrue regardless of how many desks are actually in use, pushing up the effective cost per workstation and making utilization-to-lease analysis a more useful metric than raw square footage alone.

Another area highlighted is shadow IT, which the article describes as a substantial and often fragmented source of hidden spending. Department-led purchases of SaaS, AI, analytics, and automation tools can accumulate outside formal IT and procurement channels, creating duplicate subscriptions, unused licenses, integration burdens, and additional compliance or security costs. ANSR expands on cost-governance discipline in its guide to practical FinOps for Australian mid-market GCCs, which aligns with the article's emphasis on moving from isolated savings efforts to continuous oversight.

The final section of the article argues that cost recommendations are more likely to survive board review when they are tied to measurable business outcomes, clear ownership, and realistic implementation timelines. It cites KPMG material indicating that mature cost-optimization programs can achieve 15% or more in savings, while stressing that results gain traction only when supported by allocated spend data, before-and-after metrics, and forward-looking forecasts. In that framework, rightsizing initiatives, anomaly detection programs, and lease optimization efforts are presented not as technical housekeeping measures, but as financially grounded actions that can improve margin performance and support long-term growth.

The article concludes that many of the most meaningful savings opportunities remain hidden in areas standard reviews miss, and that GCCs which continuously monitor spending, utilization, and technology investments are better positioned to improve efficiency while sustaining growth. It adds that ANSR, drawing on experience across more than 200 GCCs in India, supports enterprises with talent, workspace, business operations, and research and advisory services intended to help organizations translate cost visibility into measurable business outcomes.

About ANSR

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ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs built, more than 250,000 employees hired, and over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace managed, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service model and creators of the 1Wrk™ platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deep GCC expertise, a strong talent ecosystem, and an integrated platform-led model, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

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Clint Thomas

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