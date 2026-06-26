Recruitable Expands Its Position in Recruitment Software With AI-Powered ATS, CRM & Candidate Sourcing Intelligence

California, Pennsylvania, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruitable, an AI-powered ATS, applicant tracking system, CRM and Candidate Sourcing Intelligence platform, is expanding its position in recruitment software as recruitment agencies and talent acquisition teams look for faster, more connected ways to source, match, contact and move candidates through the hiring pipeline.

Built for recruitment agencies and talent acquisition teams, Recruitable is designed to solve one of the biggest problems in modern recruiting: recruiters are expected to move faster, but their work is often split across too many disconnected systems.

Most recruiting teams have relied on separate platforms for applicant tracking, sourcing, scheduling, CRM, contracts, invoicing, AI notes, candidate outreach, data enrichment and pipeline management. Recruitable brings those workflows into one connected platform, with AI candidate sourcing and matching at the center.

"We did not mind paying for nine different tools," said Eden Mordchaev, CEO of Recruitable. "The problem was that none of them talked to each other. Recruiters were constantly switching between platforms, copying information, losing context and trying to force tools built for someone else to work for recruitment. Recruitable was built to fix that."

Recruitable's platform is built around a 9-in-1 recruitment workflow that includes ATS, CRM, candidate sourcing intelligence, AI candidate matching, scheduling, AI notetaking, contracts, invoicing, candidate revenue tracking and pipeline management. The company says its goal is to help recruiters move from sourcing to submission without constantly switching between tools.

A major focus of Recruitable's growth is its AI Candidate Sourcing Intelligence, which is designed to go beyond traditional keyword search. Instead of only matching job titles or resume terms, Recruitable's AI reads the full context of a role, understands client requirements and helps identify candidates based on fit, experience, relevance and intent.

Recruitable's AI-powered ATS helps recruiters source candidates, enrich profiles, access verified contact information, call candidates directly from the platform, send outreach, build sequences and track activity inside the same system. Candidate communication and pipeline movement stay connected to the right job, client and record.

"We did not build AI to help recruiters run another keyword search," Mordchaev said. "We built AI to understand the role, understand what the client actually wants, identify the right candidates and help recruiters move faster from sourcing to submission."

Recruitable's AI Candidate Match is designed to help recruiters identify qualified candidates by reading the full context of the job and ranking candidates by relevance. The system supports recruiters by surfacing stronger matches, reducing manual search time and helping agencies move faster in competitive hiring markets.

The platform also addresses scheduling, one of the most overlooked issues in recruitment operations. Recruiters manage candidate interviews, client calls, intake calls, debriefs and follow-ups, but most general scheduling tools treat every meeting the same way. Recruitable separates candidate calls and client calls into cleaner views while keeping scheduling connected to jobs, candidates, clients and pipeline activity.

"We fixed scheduling because recruiters do not work like a normal sales team or a normal HR team," Mordchaev said. "A recruiter's calendar is tied directly to candidates, clients, jobs, submissions and revenue. Scheduling should not sit outside the ATS. It should be part of the recruitment workflow."

Recruitable also includes contracts, invoicing and candidate revenue tracking, helping agencies manage the business side of recruitment in the same platform where sourcing and matching happen. Agencies can track placement activity, client records, candidate movement, revenue, contracts and invoices without relying on disconnected spreadsheets or separate tools.

The company's Smart Chrome Extension also supports candidate sourcing from LinkedIn and other web pages. Recruiters can import candidates, enrich profiles, assign candidates to open jobs and keep sourcing activity connected to the main ATS. For teams that rely on outbound recruiting, this gives recruiters a faster way to source, contact and manage candidates from one workflow.

Recruitable has users across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, with many using the platform to recruit candidates globally. The company says this reflects a broader shift in recruitment software away from passive applicant tracking and toward active sourcing, AI matching and workflow automation.

"Recruiting is not just about tracking applicants anymore," Mordchaev said. "The best recruiters need to find candidates before they apply, understand who actually fits the role, contact them quickly and move them through the pipeline without switching between nine different systems. That is what Recruitable was built to do."





Recruitable is available for recruitment agencies and talent acquisition teams looking to consolidate their ATS, CRM, candidate sourcing, scheduling, contracts, invoicing, revenue tracking and candidate pipeline into one AI-powered platform.

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For more information about Recruitable, contact the company here:



Recruitable

Eden Mordchaev, CEO

4168315232

Eden@recruitablehr.com

United States