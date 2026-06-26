Global Impact Launches Emergency Fund to Support Survivors of Venezuela Earthquakes

Washington, D.C., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Impact announced the activation of its Venezuela Earthquakes Response Fund following two powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on June 24, empowering donors to support multiple vetted humanitarian organizations, like UNICEF USA and Save the Children, through a single donation.

Early reports indicate catastrophic damage across Caracas, La Guaira, and surrounding communities, with more than 550 fatalities, nearly 3,000 injuries, and widespread destruction of homes, hospitals, and essential infrastructure. The Venezuela Earthquakes Response Fund — recently highlighted by the Associated Press in its national coverage of how to help Venezuela — supports rapid, coordinated relief efforts led by trusted humanitarian organizations.

Members of Global Impact's Charity Alliance, a network of best-in-class international charities, are already on the ground mobilizing to provide lifesaving assistance, including emergency shelter, medical care, food, clean water, hygiene supplies, and early recovery support for families who have lost homes and access to basic services.

“This is one of Venezuela’s most devastating disasters in more than a century, and communities urgently need support,” said Brittany Mattfeld Craig, Managing Director at Global Impact. “Every contribution helps deliver immediate relief and restores hope for families facing unimaginable loss.”

Responding organizations include:

Americares – preparing to deliver urgently needed essential medicines, orthopedic supplies, antibiotics, water purification supplies, and hygiene kits to the hardest hit areas in coordination with the Pan American Health Organization, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and other disaster response organizations.

– preparing to deliver urgently needed essential medicines, orthopedic supplies, antibiotics, water purification supplies, and hygiene kits to the hardest hit areas in coordination with the Pan American Health Organization, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and other disaster response organizations. CARE – working with existing partners in Venezuela who are already responding to determine how best to enhance their efforts and support communities directly impacted by this tragedy, especially women and girls.

– working with existing partners in Venezuela who are already responding to determine how best to enhance their efforts and support communities directly impacted by this tragedy, especially women and girls. Humanity & Inclusion – organizing emergency physical and functional rehabilitation support, refocusing aid on mental health and psychosocial support, and organizing distributions of essential items.

– organizing emergency physical and functional rehabilitation support, refocusing aid on mental health and psychosocial support, and organizing distributions of essential items. International Medical Corps – deploying members of our in-country team to the affected region to assess needs, working in close collaboration with local officials and emergency responders, to provide a broad range of health services and training

– deploying members of our in-country team to the affected region to assess needs, working in close collaboration with local officials and emergency responders, to provide a broad range of health services and training International Rescue Committee – mobilizing an initial emergency response to reach those in need, including the distribution of essential relief items and emergency medical supplies to frontline workers in the most affected areas

– mobilizing an initial emergency response to reach those in need, including the distribution of essential relief items and emergency medical supplies to frontline workers in the most affected areas Matthew 25: Ministries – responding with shipments of crucial relief supplies to support those impacted, including personal care items, cleaning products, paper goods, and other critical necessities to be distributed through trusted partners on the ground.

– responding with shipments of crucial relief supplies to support those impacted, including personal care items, cleaning products, paper goods, and other critical necessities to be distributed through trusted partners on the ground. Plan International – working with partners and local consultants on the ground to assess the impact and is preparing to respond to help children and families impacted by the disaster.

– working with partners and local consultants on the ground to assess the impact and is preparing to respond to help children and families impacted by the disaster. Project HOPE – deploying four assessment teams to affected areas in La Guaira, Miranda, and Distrito Capital; mobilizing medical assistance; and has international emergency medical personnel and a K-9 Search and Rescue team on standby ready to deploy.

– deploying four assessment teams to affected areas in La Guaira, Miranda, and Distrito Capital; mobilizing medical assistance; and has international emergency medical personnel and a K-9 Search and Rescue team on standby ready to deploy. Save the Children – working to assess urgent needs with partners in the affected areas, which may include distributing emergency relief supplies, providing shelter for families who've lost their homes, and support children's safety and well-being through protection efforts.

– working to assess urgent needs with partners in the affected areas, which may include distributing emergency relief supplies, providing shelter for families who've lost their homes, and support children's safety and well-being through protection efforts. UNICEF USA – working on the ground to deliver urgent, life-saving support to children and families.

– working on the ground to deliver urgent, life-saving support to children and families. World Vision – activating its incident teams, to monitor conditions across affected regions, including account for staffing, coordinating response efforts between teams in Venezuela and Colombia, conducting safety assessments of offices and facilities, and preparing for emergency response activities as assessments are completed.

The fund is being updated daily, and more charities may join as they mobilize a response effort. Global Impact’s past emergency funds have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for responding Charity Alliance partners in the wake of disasters such as the LA wildfires and Hurricane Melissa.

Donations to the Venezuela Earthquakes Response Fund will help provide immediate relief and long‑term recovery support. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps deliver comfort, safety, and critical aid to survivors.

Photos: https://brandfolder.com/s/rrgqn4pbb3bpx8n9m5fsbbtg

About Global Impact:

Global Impact serves as a trusted philanthropy advisor, intermediary, and nonprofit partner for greater giving. We offer advisory and infrastructure services that drive strategic philanthropy for our nonprofit, public, and private sector clients. With 70 years of experience, we have raised $3 billion with our partners for global causes. Global Impact is part of Global Impact Ventures, a family of mission-driven organizations that serve all of philanthropy for a better world.

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