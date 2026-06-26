CamJon Travel Launches "Intro to Virgin Voyages" Group Cruises: A Four-Night Brilliant Lady Sailing Built for First-Timers

Babcock Ranch, FL, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamJon Travel, an independent travel agency specializing exclusively in Virgin Voyages, is launching "Intro to Virgin Voyages," a series of hosted group cruises designed to help travelers find out whether the adults-only line is right for them before committing to a full week. The debut is a four-night Virgin Voyages group sailing aboard Brilliant Lady, Virgin's newest ship, sailing round-trip from Miami to Key West, Florida, and The Beach Club at Bimini from Thursday, March 4 through Monday, March 8, 2027.

Virgin Voyages Top 100 First Mate Cameron DeJong at Ebbie and Pat's in Bimini, Bahamas

The concept answers a question many curious travelers ask before their first Virgin Voyages cruise: is this distinct, food-forward, design-driven line actually my style? Virgin Voyages is adults-only, with no kids' clubs and no formal nights, and that personality is exactly why some travelers love it and others prefer a more traditional ship. For first-timers, solo travelers, and anyone on the fence, a four-night long weekend is a low-stakes way to try Virgin Voyages, sail with a hosted group, and decide for themselves.

Why a four-night long weekend, and why now

Most cruise marketing tries to convince everyone that a given line is perfect for them. CamJon Travel is taking the opposite approach with a format built to lower every barrier to a first experience:

A true long weekend. The Thursday-to-Monday schedule means most Sailors take only a day or two off work rather than burning a full week of vacation.

The Thursday-to-Monday schedule means most Sailors take only a day or two off work rather than burning a full week of vacation. A lower cost of entry. A four-night Virgin Voyages cruise is an easier first commitment to the line than a seven-night sailing.

A four-night Virgin Voyages cruise is an easier first commitment to the line than a seven-night sailing. Easier winter travel. Early March is past the worst of the winter-storm season up north, so getting to Miami tends to be smoother, with fewer weather delays than deep January.

Early March is past the worst of the winter-storm season up north, so getting to Miami tends to be smoother, with fewer weather delays than deep January. A warm, easy itinerary. The voyage calls at Key West and The Beach Club at Bimini, Virgin's private island, where early March brings the warmest seas of the season.

The itinerary: Miami to Key West and Bimini

Brilliant Lady sails round-trip from Miami over four nights, with two ports and a full sea day:

Day 1, Thursday: Depart Miami at 5:00 PM, with all aboard by 4:00 PM.

Depart Miami at 5:00 PM, with all aboard by 4:00 PM. Day 2, Friday: Key West, Florida, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. America's southernmost city, known for its colorful streets and laid-back island charm.

Key West, Florida, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. America's southernmost city, known for its colorful streets and laid-back island charm. Day 3, Saturday: A full sea day to experience the ship at its best.

A full sea day to experience the ship at its best. Day 4, Sunday: The Beach Club at Bimini, Virgin's private slice of the Bahamas, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. By early March the water has warmed, so it is one of the best beach days of the season.

The Beach Club at Bimini, Virgin's private slice of the Bahamas, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. By early March the water has warmed, so it is one of the best beach days of the season. Day 5, Monday: Return to Miami, arriving around 6:30 AM.

(Times are local, are set by Virgin Voyages, and can change.) Typical early-March weather runs warm and dry across Miami, Key West, and Bimini, still the dry season, with low rain and lower humidity.

Early-bird group pricing rewards the first to commit

The first 16 cabins lock in a guaranteed group price that reflects Virgin Voyages' group savings, along with first pick of cabin location within the group block. That early-bird window is time-limited and open through July 16, 2026. A 20% deposit reserves and holds a cabin, and the balance is not due until 120 days before sailing. Reservations are covered by Virgin Voyages' flexible booking policy on Essential and Premium fares, which is a meaningful part of what makes a first try feel low-risk: under current terms, Sailors can cancel within seven days of the deposit for a full refund when booked far enough out, and payments convert to a Future Voyage Credit if plans change closer in. CamJon Travel recommends trip protection and confirms the current Virgin Voyages terms for each booking.

What is included in a Virgin Voyages cruise, and what is not

Part of the appeal of a first Virgin sailing is how much is built into the fare. Every price CamJon quotes for this sailing includes gratuities rather than tacking them on at checkout, and the fare also covers all of Virgin's 20-plus restaurants with no cover charges, the shows and festival-style entertainment, group fitness classes, the pools, the gym, and outdoor spaces, plus soda, drip coffee, hot tea, still and sparkling water, and Classic WiFi. The optional extras are the easy ones to understand: premium drinks through a Bar Tab, the spa, and any shore experiences. CamJon also offers a set of signature packages at Virgin's own prices with no agency markup, ranging from a simple Bar Tab bundle to a priority-boarding-and-spa bundle to a top-tier package that includes a Premium fare upgrade.

Hosted, not herded

Unlike a reservation processed online, an Intro to Virgin Voyages sailing is hosted from start to finish. Cameron DeJong, founder and Managing Partner of CamJon Travel and a Virgin Voyages Top 100 First Mate in North America for 2025, runs the cabins, deadlines, dining priorities, and logistics so Sailors do not have to organize a thing. He is also planning group touches that travelers cannot book on their own, including a Day-2 welcome gathering oriented toward first-timers, a group dinner onboard at one of Virgin's standout restaurants, additional private events, and curated CamJon experiences in both ports of call. Final details depend on enough Sailors booking and on Virgin's availability.

The sailing is open to solo travelers, couples, and friends, with no existing group required to join. It is designed so solo Sailors are never the odd one out: Virgin runs onboard Solo Sailor Mixers, the Day-2 welcome gathering makes first introductions easy, and the CJT Connect crew community connects the group before anyone even boards.

Why CamJon turns away more than 30% of inquiries

"Virgin is a distinct experience, and part of my job is telling people straight whether it fits them," said DeJong, who has been planning and sailing Virgin Voyages since its 2021 inaugural season. "That is exactly why I built these Intro sailings. Take a long weekend, sail with a friendly group, learn how the ship works, and decide for yourself. If it is not your thing, you will know after four nights without having sunk a whole week into it. If you love it, you will walk away knowing exactly how to plan your next voyage."

That philosophy shows up in an unusual place: who CamJon Travel chooses not to book. The agency turns away more than 30% of the inquiries it receives, declining to place travelers it does not believe are a good fit for Virgin Voyages. The reason is always the traveler, never the sale.

"We do not sell to fill a quote, and we will never book just to book," DeJong said. "We believe in perfect fit, and we will not knowingly do the wrong thing for a Sailor, ever. If Virgin Voyages is right for you, no one will work harder to make it unforgettable. If it is not, the most valuable thing I can do is tell you straight, even when it costs us the booking. You are always free to book Virgin directly or with another agent, and I will wish you a wonderful trip. I just will not be the person who put you on the wrong cruise to earn a commission. More than 30% of the people who reach out to us hear some version of that, and it is the part of this work I am proudest of."

The Intro to Virgin Voyages sailings extend the same principle to travelers who are simply unsure. Instead of asking anyone to commit a full week and a full-length fare on a hunch, CamJon Travel offers a short, low-stakes way to experience the line and reach a clear verdict, whatever it turns out to be.

DeJong spent nearly two decades in corporate leadership and customer experience before founding CamJon Travel, and that focus on small details shapes how the agency operates. The approach reflects what CamJon Travel calls its Platinum Standard, the agency's own self-defined service philosophy and not a Virgin Voyages designation: fit before fare, candid guidance, and a planning relationship that continues well beyond the deposit.

How it works

Reserving a cabin starts with a short request form on the sailing page. There is no payment and no obligation at that stage; the form simply tells CamJon Travel that a traveler would like a cabin. From there, DeJong reaches out personally with booking instructions, learns what each Sailor is after, and walks them through cabins, pricing, and the optional packages. When it is a fit, CamJon Travel takes care of setting up the booking within 24 business hours. The Sailor then has 24 hours to place a 20% deposit that holds the cabin at the guaranteed group price, with the balance not due until 120 days before sailing.

Not quite sure Virgin Voyages is your style? Travelers who want to test the fit before reaching out can take CamJon Travel's Perfect Cruise Quiz at https://camjontravel.com/Perfect-Cruise-Quiz, a no-pressure way to see whether the line matches how they like to travel.

Reservations and full details for the debut sailing are available at https://camjontravel.com/intro-to-virgin-voyages-q1-2027/.

Frequently asked questions

How do I know if Virgin Voyages is right for me?

Virgin Voyages suits travelers who want an adults-only, social, food-forward experience, and it is not the right fit for everyone. CamJon Travel declines more than 30% of inquiries when it does not believe Virgin is a match, rather than booking simply to make a sale. Travelers who are unsure can take the agency's Perfect Cruise Quiz to gauge fit, or sail a four-night Intro to Virgin Voyages voyage to experience the line firsthand before committing to more.

Is Virgin Voyages really adults-only?

Yes. Virgin Voyages ships are 18 and over, with no kids' clubs and no formal nights. The experience is stylish, social, and food-forward, which is a different feel from a traditional cruise and a big part of why groups enjoy it.

Why is a four-night cruise a good way to try Virgin Voyages for the first time?

A four-night long weekend lets first-timers experience the ship, the ports, and the adults-only vibe without committing a full week of vacation or a full-length fare. Sailors get a complete taste of Virgin Voyages and can decide whether to plan a longer voyage next.

Do I need to bring my own group to join?

No. The sailing is built so solo travelers, couples, and friends can all join, meet others, and enjoy the ship together. No existing group is required.

What is the deposit and cancellation policy?

A 20% deposit reserves and holds a cabin, with the balance due 120 days before sailing. Reservations follow Virgin Voyages' flexible booking policy on Essential and Premium fares, which currently allows a full refund within seven days of the deposit when booked far enough out, and converts payments to a Future Voyage Credit if plans change closer in. CamJon Travel recommends trip protection and confirms current terms for each booking.

About CamJon Travel

CamJon Travel is an independent travel agency based in Babcock Ranch, Florida, specializing exclusively in Virgin Voyages. Founder Cameron DeJong has been planning and sailing Virgin Voyages since its 2021 inaugural season and was named a Top 100 First Mate (Gold Tier) in North America for 2025, a recognition placing him among the top fraction of one percent of Virgin advisors. He holds the Certified Travel Associate credential and is a CLIA member (#00303911). CamJon Travel is affiliated with SAVA Travel and is not Virgin Voyages.

Cameron's partner Jonathan having a great time in Key West, one of the two ports visited during the first Intro to Virgin Voyages sailing.

Press Inquiries

Cameron DeJong

cam [at] camjontravel.com

888-499-TRAVEL

https://camjontravel.com

16064 Lakeland Drive

Babcock Ranch, FL 33982

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=saGe2wL38rc