AI Trading Bots Gain Rapid Adoption Among Retail Investors as QuantRate Expands Global Access

London, United Kingdom, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape global financial markets, AI trading bots are rapidly becoming essential tools for retail investors participating in forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. Today, fintech platform QuantRate announced a major upgrade to its global trading access infrastructure, designed to improve automated trading execution efficiency and enhance multi-asset quantitative strategy performance.









This upgrade enables retail investors to access AI-driven intelligent trading systems more efficiently, supporting growing demand for keywords such as “AI automated trading systems,” “intelligent quantitative trading platforms,” and “retail algorithmic trading tools.”





AI Trading Bots Are Transforming Retail Investment Behavior

With the maturity of machine learning and algorithmic trading technologies, retail investors are increasingly shifting from manual decision-making to data-driven and automated strategies.

AI trading bots analyze real-time market data, detect patterns, and execute trades automatically, significantly improving execution speed while reducing emotional trading behavior.

QuantRate stated that its system upgrade focuses on:

Enhancing real-time market data processing capabilities

Improving cross-asset trading signal synchronization

Strengthening automated order execution efficiency

Industry analysts note that AI-driven trading systems are accelerating the shift toward structured, model-based investing and expanding access to automated trading tools among retail users.





QuantRate Upgrades Global Trading Infrastructure to Strengthen Cross-Market Execution

The latest upgrade expands QuantRate’s global trading connectivity, allowing AI trading bots to access more international liquidity markets while maintaining stable execution in high-volatility conditions.

The platform leverages a distributed computing architecture to optimize trade routing, reduce latency, and improve order execution accuracy, while enhancing adaptability across multiple market environments.

A QuantRate technical spokesperson commented:

“We are building a scalable intelligent trading ecosystem that enables retail investors to access institutional-grade quantitative trading capabilities while maintaining simplicity and transparency.”

In addition, the system introduces advanced risk management features, including volatility forecasting models, dynamic stop-loss mechanisms, and capital allocation optimization algorithms, helping users manage portfolios more effectively in complex market conditions.





Reducing Entry Barriers to Accelerate AI Trading Bot Adoption

To improve user experience, QuantRate has streamlined its onboarding process, enabling retail investors to access AI trading bots through a simplified and intuitive setup.

The optimized structure focuses on enabling faster deployment of automated trading strategies without requiring technical expertise or programming knowledge.

How to Get Started with QuantRate AI Trading Bot

Step 1: Create an Account and Activate Trading Access

Users can quickly register a QuantRate account and immediately gain access to AI-powered trading tools, entering a fully automated trading environment.

Step 2: Select a Personalized Trading Plan

After registration, users can choose from multiple AI trading strategies based on investment goals, risk tolerance, and capital size, ranging from basic automation strategies to advanced quantitative models.

Step 3: Automated Execution and Real-Time Performance Tracking

Once configured, the system automatically executes trading strategies. Users can monitor performance, track trade history, and review strategy returns in real time via a visual dashboard, eliminating the need for manual trade management.

QuantRate stated that this simplified onboarding process is designed to reduce barriers to entry and enable broader participation in AI-driven quantitative trading ecosystems.





Rising Demand for AI Trading Tools Among Retail Investors

As global financial markets continue to digitize, search demand for terms such as “AI trading bot platform,” “automated trading system for beginners,” and “quantitative trading tools for retail investors” continues to grow rapidly.

Market data shows:

Increasing adoption of automated trading tools among retail investors

Strongest growth in forex and cryptocurrency markets

Rising demand for automated execution and risk control systems

QuantRate noted that its user growth is primarily driven by Europe, Asia, and North America, supported by multilingual capabilities and cross-border trading connectivity.





Expanding the Intelligent Quantitative Trading Ecosystem

Beyond execution improvements, QuantRate is also developing an open strategy ecosystem where developers and professional traders can upload, test, and share algorithmic trading models.

This initiative is driving the emergence of an “AI quantitative strategy marketplace,” enabling more efficient distribution and adoption of trading strategies across different asset classes and risk profiles.

Industry experts believe that in the next five years, AI-powered automated trading platforms will become a key growth driver in fintech, with infrastructure scalability and strategy ecosystems serving as core competitive advantages.





About QuantRate

QuantRate is a fintech company focused on AI-driven financial technology and intelligent quantitative trading infrastructure. The company is committed to providing efficient, secure, and scalable automated trading solutions for both retail and institutional investors worldwide. By combining artificial intelligence algorithms, real-time market data analysis, and global trading connectivity, QuantRate is shaping the next generation of digital trading ecosystems.



