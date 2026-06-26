AI/R Compass UOL Named 2026 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year for Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Compass UOL, a subsidiary of AI/R—a technology company specialized in Agentic AI—has been named a winner of the 2026 AWS Partner Network (APN) Awards, an annual accolade that recognizes partners leading innovation and solution development within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ecosystem. This year, the company was named Consulting Partner of the Year for Brazil, consolidating its position as a leading reference in developing and modernizing solutions driven by AWS services to enable business transformation.

"Receiving our fifth AWS Partner Network Award in the last four years validates our technical maturity and the consistency of our software engineering model. With one of the most qualified technical teams in Latin America, we have more than 1,900 AWS-certified professionals and 12 AWS Competency badges. This enables us to operate end-to-end in AI adoption and acceleration, as well as the modernization of processes and applications, ensuring business value generation for our clients," said Gil Torquato, CEO and Chairman of AI/R.

The AWS Regional Awards celebrate partners who have excelled over the past year in areas such as value generation, innovation, and demonstrated technical and business expertise, as well as an increase in the number of AWS-certified professionals. This year's winners were honored at the AWS Partner Summit in Miami (USA), which gathered key regional and global leaders from across the AWS Partner Network (APN).

With the recognition as Consulting Partner of the Year, AI/R Compass UOL reinforces its position as an AWS Premier Partner, along with its commitment to helping organizations drive business value—whether by applying AI to optimize process and experience efficiency or by enhancing IT efficiency.

About AI/R Compass UOL

AI/R Compass UOL is a subsidiary of AI/R, a technology company specializing in agentic AI. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner, the highest partnership tier within the AWS ecosystem, AI/R Compass UOL brings together eleven technical competencies, including the latest in generative AI and agentic AI. The company also has more than 1,900 AWS-certified professionals and has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the AWS SI Partner of the Year award for Brazil and Latin America, which it has won five times.

Contact:

Caroline Randow, caroline.randow@aircompany.ai