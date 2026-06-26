Ora FacePass Launches FP02MY26 8-in-1 AI Biometrics Video Smart Lock

Greensboro, NC, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ora FacePass today announced the launch of the FP02MY26, an 8-in-1 AI biometric video smart lock designed to streamline the front-door experience by combining facial recognition, palm vein scanning, fingerprint authentication, video doorbell capabilities, smart home connectivity, and remote access management in one device.

Designed for homeowners, property managers, builders, and multifamily communities, the FP02MY26 delivers enterprise-grade security with the simplicity consumers expect from modern smart home technology.

One Device. Eight Ways to Unlock.

The FP02MY26 provides eight independent access methods designed to accommodate different users, properties, and day-to-day entry needs:

3D Facial Recognition

Palm Vein Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

PIN Code Entry

Time-Based Temporary Passcodes

RFID Key Fob Access

Mobile App Control

Physical Backup Key

These access options allow residents and property managers to assign different entry methods based on each user’s needs. Household members may rely on biometric authentication for routine entry, while temporary passcodes can be issued to guests, tenants, contractors, service providers, or other authorized visitors for a specified period. Mobile app controls also allow access to be managed remotely, while the physical key provides a conventional backup when needed.

With all eight access methods available through one device, the FP02MY26 supports both everyday residential use and properties that require access to be coordinated across multiple occupants and visitors.

Built-In Video Doorbell Intelligence

Moreover, unlike traditional smart locks that require a separate doorbell camera, the FP02MY26 features a fully integrated video doorbell system with:

160° Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle

Color Night Vision

Two-Way Audio Communication

Motion Detection Alerts

Live Remote Viewing

Activity Notifications Through the Mobile App

Homeowners can see, hear, and speak with visitors from anywhere, providing an additional layer of awareness and protection.

Security Designed for Real Life

The FP02MY26 introduces multiple security innovations designed to protect users in everyday situations. These functions provide added layers of protection while helping the lock remain discreet, reliable, and operational under different conditions.

Silent Alert Protection: Users can designate a special emergency fingerprint or passcode. If used during a threatening situation, the lock grants access normally while simultaneously sending a discreet alert notification to pre-selected family members through the Ora FacePass platform.

Users can designate a special emergency fingerprint or passcode. If used during a threatening situation, the lock grants access normally while simultaneously sending a discreet alert notification to pre-selected family members through the Ora FacePass platform. Anti-Peeking Passcode Technology: Users can enter random numbers before or after their actual PIN, preventing bystanders from identifying their true access code.

Users can enter random numbers before or after their actual PIN, preventing bystanders from identifying their true access code. Offline Biometric Authentication: Facial recognition, palm vein, and fingerprint credentials are securely stored on the device itself, allowing authentication even when internet connectivity is unavailable.





Built for Modern Homes

The FP02MY26 is designed to integrate with connected home systems while supporting the practical requirements of everyday residential use. Built-in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity enables mobile access, remote locking and unlocking, activity logs, and over-the-air firmware updates. The device is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, allowing it to work alongside supported smart home devices and routines.

Beyond its connected features, the smart lock is designed for standard North American doors with thicknesses ranging from 1-3/8 inches to 2-1/4 inches. Its IP65-rated exterior provides resistance to rain, dust, heat, and other common outdoor conditions.

The lock is powered by a rechargeable 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery designed to support extended use between charges. A USB-C emergency power port provides an additional access option if the battery becomes depleted, helping maintain functionality during unexpected power loss.

A New Standard for Front Door Security

As the smart lock industry continues to grow rapidly, consumers increasingly demand solutions that combine convenience, security, biometrics, and intelligent monitoring in a single product. The FP02MY26 addresses that demand by eliminating the need for multiple separate devices while delivering a premium front-door experience.

To learn more, please visit https://orafacepass.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ora FacePass

Contact Person: Jacky Shi

Contact Number: 888-673-9899

Country: United States

Website: https://orafacepass.com