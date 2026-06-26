Guaranteed Painting Company Continues Paint It Forward Program

Steep Hollow, Texas, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steep Hollow, Texas - June 26, 2026 - -

Guaranteed Painting Company is continuing Paint It Forward, the community program through which it provides a complimentary painting project each year to a deserving homeowner or local charity in the Bryan and College Station area. The program is one of the ways the company gives back in the Brazos Valley communities it serves.

Guaranteed Painting Company provides interior and exterior painting for homeowners across Bryan and College Station, and Paint It Forward extends that work to a recipient selected from the surrounding community at no cost. Each year, the program covers a complete interior or exterior painting project for a homeowner facing hardship or a local nonprofit organization, with the same surface preparation and finish that the company applies to its paying projects. Nominations are accepted throughout the year from residents who want to put forward a neighbor, a family, or a community group.

Paint It Forward operates as part of a wider giveback effort shared across a multi-state family of painting companies that also includes Arizona Painting Company, Nevada Painting Company, and Andy's Painting Company. Across that family, the combined program has delivered more than $1,000,000 in donated painting services nationally. In the Brazos Valley, Guaranteed Painting Company carries out the local projects, drawing on more than two decades of work in the region.

"Paint It Forward is something we look forward to every year, because it lets us put our crews to work for a household or organization that could use the help," said Doug Caris, CEO of Guaranteed Painting Company. "A fresh, properly prepared exterior changes how a home feels for the family living there, and it lifts the look of the whole street around it. We welcome nominations from the community throughout the year, whether someone wants to put forward a neighbor, a relative, or a local group doing good work."

The painting work donated through the program follows the same process the company uses on its standard exterior projects. That preparation includes power washing, scraping and sanding, caulking, and replacing weather-damaged boards before any new coating is applied, along with trenching that carries coverage below grade where the wall meets the soil. The company uses Sherwin-Williams products and color tools to match finishes to each property, an approach intended to keep the result durable in the heat and humidity of the Texas climate.

A donated project can cover either the interior or the exterior of a home, or work for a qualifying community organization, depending on the recipient's circumstances. As with the company's paid work, each completed project receives an initial and final inspection by a foreman before it is signed off, so the donated finish meets the same standard the company applies elsewhere. The intent is a result that lasts rather than a quick surface coat.

For a recipient, the result is more than a cosmetic update. Faded, peeling, or weather-worn exterior paint exposes wood and siding to further damage, and restoring it protects the structure while restoring curb appeal that had often slipped over years of deferred maintenance. Because exterior condition is visible from the street, a single completed project can change how an entire block presents, which is part of why the company anchors the program in the residential neighborhoods of Bryan and College Station.

Recipients are identified through nominations submitted by residents and through referrals from local nonprofit and community organizations familiar with households in need. The company reviews the nominations it receives and selects a project that fits the program's purpose of directing skilled exterior painting toward a home or group that would not otherwise be able to arrange it. Past projects have ranged from single-family homes to spaces used by local groups, reflecting the program's focus on visible, lasting improvements within the community.

Paint It Forward continues as a standing part of how Guaranteed Painting Company operates in the Brazos Valley, alongside its everyday residential and commercial work across Bryan, College Station, and the surrounding area. Updates on current and past projects are posted on the company's Facebook page, and further information about its exterior painting services is available on the company website.

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For more information about Guaranteed Painting Company, contact the company here:



Guaranteed Painting Company

HardPart Media

480-332-2806

info@hardpartmedia.com

6960 Coyote Run

Bryan

TX

77808