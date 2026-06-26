Ascendis Joins Multiple Russell U.S. Indexes, Including the Russell 3000®, Russell 1000®, Russell 2500® and Russell Midcap®

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the Company has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, the large-cap Russell 1000® Index, the small-to-mid-cap Russell 2500® Index, and the Russell Midcap® Index as a part of the 2026 Russell U.S. Indexes semi-annual reconstitution, effective at the close of U.S. equity markets on June 26, 2026.

The Russell 3000® Index tracks the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks, representing approximately 98% of investable U.S. equities by market capitalization. Within the Russell 3000®, the Russell 1000® Index comprises the 1,000 largest securities, representing more than 90% of investable U.S. equities; the Russell 2500® Index comprises the 2,500 smallest securities, spanning the small-to-mid-cap segment; and the Russell Midcap® Index comprises the 800 smallest companies within the Russell 1000®. Inclusion in the Russell 1000®, Russell 2500®, and Russell Midcap® Indexes results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to market data as of December 31, 2024, approximately $11.8 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes.

For more information on the Russell Indexes and the semi-annual reconstitution process, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section of the FTSE Russell website.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients, and (ii) Ascendis’ ability to apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including, without limitation: dependence on third‑party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; risks related to regulatory review and approval, including the possibility of delays, requests for additional data or analyses, restrictions or limitations on use, approval with labeling that is more limited than expected, or failure to obtain approval in the United States, European Union, or other jurisdictions; clinical development risks, including that results from ongoing or future trials may not confirm earlier data; unforeseen safety or efficacy findings in development programs or on‑market products; manufacturing, supply chain, quality, or logistics issues that could delay development or commercialization; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen research and development or selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs impacting Ascendis’ business generally; market acceptance, pricing, and reimbursement challenges, including payer coverage decisions and health technology assessments; competitive developments, including new or improved therapies; intellectual property protection, freedom‑to‑operate, and litigation risks; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; cybersecurity, data privacy, and information technology disruptions; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, public health, and business factors, including tariffs, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © June 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Chad Fugere Melinda Baker Ascendis Pharma Ascendis Pharma +1 (650) 519-7494 +1 (650) 709-8875



