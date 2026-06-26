Kite Realty Group Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

INDIANAPOLIS, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of high-quality, open-air grocery-anchored centers and vibrant mixed-use assets, announced today the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategy, initiatives, and progress across its corporate responsibility practices and policies.

For more information and to access the 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, please visit kiterealty.com.

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned interests in 169 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Contact Information:

Kite Realty Group

Tyler Henshaw

SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

317.713.7780

thenshaw@kiterealty.com