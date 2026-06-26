Kite Realty Group Completes Sale of City Center

INDIANAPOLIS, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of high-quality, open-air grocery-anchored centers and vibrant mixed-use assets, today announced the completion of the sale of City Center, a multi-level mixed-use asset in White Plains, New York, for gross proceeds of $50 million.

The disposition represents continued progress against KRG’s capital recycling objectives, consistent with the commentary provided on the Company's most recent earnings call.

KRG intends to provide additional detail on the use of the sale proceeds and its remaining 2026 capital allocation activity during its next earnings call.

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned interests in 169 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Contact Information:

Kite Realty Group

Tyler Henshaw

SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

317.713.7780

thenshaw@kiterealty.com