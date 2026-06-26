VitalHub Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 26, 2026. All director nominees were elected to the Company’s board of directors and Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the Company’s management information circular dated May 7, 2026.

The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 36,825,157

Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 63,259,564

Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 58.21%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHub’s management information circular was elected as a director as set forth in the table below.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes For % Witheld Vote Withheld Vote % Allan Brett 36,074,281 99.95% 17,020 0.05% Stephen Garrington 35,760,687 99.08% 330,614 0.92% Dan Matlow 35,773,837 99.12% 317,464 0.88% Andrew Shen 35,940,095 99.58% 151,206 0.42% Tony Shen 29,922,526 82.91% 6,168,775 17.09% Barry Tissenbaum 29,539,336 81.85% 6,551,965 18.15%



2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Name of Auditor Votes For Votes For % Withheld Vote Withheld Vote % Ernst & Young LLP 36,807,307 99.95%

17,850 0.05%





Final voting results on all matters voted on will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com