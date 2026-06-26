Tree Island Completes Renewal of its Banking Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (the “Company” or “Tree Island”) (TSX:TSL) announced today, that it has successfully renewed its senior banking facility with current lender Wells Fargo Capital Finance Corporation Canada (“Wells Fargo”).

Under the terms of the Facility, interest is charged at variable rates based on the applicable Canadian and US benchmark interbank rate. For the revolving facility, up to $30 million may be borrowed in Canadian and/or US dollars, less certain reserves. In addition, up to $10 million may be borrowed as term debt, in Canadian and/or US dollars.

The Facility is secured by a first charge over Company’s assets supported by guarantees and pledges and requires that certain covenants be met by Tree Island.

“We value Wells Fargo’s longstanding partnership and appreciate their continued support in helping address our evolving financial requirements,” said Nancy Davies, Chief Operating Officer of Tree Island Steel.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

For more information, please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations & Capital Markets

(416) 962-3300

email: amahdavi@treeisland.com

Website: www.treeisland.com