Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega Featured in New Erewhon Smoothie by J Balvin

Watsonville, CA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic Naturals, the #1 selling fish oil brand in the U.S.‡, today announced that its award-winning Ultimate Omega® is a featured ingredient in Erewhon's newly launched, limited-edition “Chimba de Smoothie by J Balvin.”

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega® is a featured ingredient in Erewhon's newly launched, limited-edition “Chimba de Smoothie by J Balvin."

Inspired by the bold colors of Colombia’s flag, this vibrant smoothie layers tropical fruit, coconut, and functional ingredients into a refreshing blend that celebrates Colombian culture and community. Available for a limited time at Erewhon locations, the smoothie combines premium ingredients, including Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega®, to create a nutrient-rich, great-tasting drink.

Created to commemorate J Balvin's performance and celebrate Colombia on the global stage, the smoothie launch also supports a meaningful cause. Proceeds from every purchase help benefit Vibra en Alta Foundation, a nonprofit founded by J Balvin that helps young people in Colombia unlock their potential through education, creativity, community, and opportunity.

In addition to being featured in the Chimba de Smoothie, Nordic Naturals products are available at Erewhon locations, making it easy for consumers to incorporate high-quality omega-3s into their daily wellness routines. Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega®, known for its exceptional purity, freshness, and strength, is among the brand's most popular products and helps support the heart, brain, immune system and more.* Every daily serving provides concentrated levels of EPA and DHA for high-intensity omega-3 support for eye, skin, cardiovascular, and cognitive health, as well as overall well-being.*

"We're thrilled to see Ultimate Omega® featured in the Chimba de Smoothie and introduced to new consumers in such a fun and approachable way," said Harmony Merloni at Nordic Naturals. "Omega-3s are one of the most important nutrients for overall health, yet many people don't get enough through diet alone. Products like this help raise awareness about the benefits of omega-3s while giving consumers an easy way to experience the quality, freshness and great taste for which Nordic Naturals is known. We're especially excited to partner with Erewhon, a retailer that shares our commitment to premium ingredients and wellness-focused products."

The smoothie features a thoughtfully curated blend of ingredients, including:

MALK Organic Coconut Milk

Vita Coco® Farmers Organic Coconut Water

GROW Organic Banana

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega®

Klar Blood Orange Nootropics Drink Mix

Organic Mango

Organic Pineapple

Organic Blue Majik Spirulina

Organic Turmeric

Erewhon A2 Whey

Organic Raspberry Goji Compote (Organic Orange Juice, Organic Coconut Water, Organic Raspberries, Organic Goji Berries and Organic Maple Syrup)

For more information about Nordic Naturals and its products, visit nordic.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡ Based on Stackline, Nielsen, and SPINS annual sales data in the U.S.

About Nordic Naturals:

Nordic Naturals is proud to be the #1 selling fish and algae oil brand in the U.S.‡, offering award-winning nutritional supplements to millions of happy customers and healthcare practitioners worldwide. In 1995, they revolutionized the omega-3 industry by pioneering manufacturing methods to produce exceptionally fresh, pure, and great-tasting omega-3 fish oil supplements. Today, they continue their commitment to supporting a healthy world with a growing portfolio of expertly formulated products made with effective, research-backed ingredients in their most effective and bioavailable forms to support health across the entire body. Visit nordic.com for more information.

‡ Based on Stackline, Nielsen, and SPINS annual sales data in the U.S.

”Nordic Naturals is the #1 selling fish and algae oil brand in the U.S.‡

Press Inquiries

Katie Whitlock

kwhitlock [at] laughlin.com

http://www.nordic.com