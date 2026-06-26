The Lemon Reps Recover Over $3.2 Million for Lemon Law Victims in Their First 12 Months

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lemon Reps, a national lemon law and consumer protection firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, announced it has recovered more than $3.2 million for clients and resolved over 1,500 lemon law cases during the past year. The firm also reports an average settlement time of approximately 90 days across all manufacturers, helping consumers resolve defective vehicle claims efficiently. Learn more at https://thelemonreps.com.

Three Resolution Options



The Lemon Reps helps clients obtain one of three outcomes: a manufacturer buyback covering the purchase price, taxes, fees, and remaining loan balance; a replacement vehicle of comparable value; or a cash-and-keep settlement, allowing owners to keep the vehicle while receiving compensation. Under most state lemon laws and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, manufacturers generally pay attorney fees, so clients incur no out-of-pocket legal costs.

GM and Stellantis Lead Claims



Over the past year, General Motors (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Buick) and Stellantis (Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler) vehicles accounted for the firm's largest share of cases and recoveries. The most common claims involve transmission failures, electrical defects, powertrain issues, Jeep brake defects, and Ram drivetrain complaints.

"Recovering $3.2 million and resolving more than 1,500 cases in just 12 months reflects both the trust our clients place in us and the growing impact of vehicle defects," said Joseph Novel, Esq., founding attorney of The Lemon Reps. "Our average 90-day settlement timeline helps consumers obtain relief without unnecessary delays."

Attorney Andrew Bandzar added, "Whether a client is in California, Texas, or elsewhere, we evaluate every claim under both state and federal law to pursue the strongest possible outcome."

About The Lemon Reps

The Lemon Reps is a Beverly Hills-based lemon law firm representing consumers nationwide against major automakers. The firm handles buyback claims, manufacturer defect cases, and warranty enforcement under state lemon laws and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. Consultations are free, and clients pay nothing unless the firm wins. Learn more about how the firm handles cases at https://thelemonreps.com/how-we-work/.

Media Contact

The Lemon Reps

Phone: (855) 785-4858

Web: https://thelemonreps.com

Contact: Joseph Novel, Esq., Founding Attorney

Phone: (855) 785-4858

Email: Info@TheLemonReps.com

