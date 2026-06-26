USW members stand together for fairness at Salit Steel in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty-six members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 14241-01 are standing together for a fair collective agreement after voting by more than 91% to reject a contract that would have rolled back hard-earned workplace rights and protections.

The strike began at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, following three days of bargaining and conciliation. Members are committed to securing a collective agreement that protects fair wages, pensions, benefits and negotiated workplace rights while maintaining the standards workers have built over generations.

For approximately 70 years, USW members have proudly worked at Salit Steel’s Niagara Falls operations, helping build the company’s success. Members say they are standing together not only for themselves but also to protect strong collective agreement standards for workers at the company’s other unionized locations in Welland and Burlington, Ont.

“Our members are proud of the work they do every day and want nothing more than to return to work with a fair agreement,” said Dan Plett, Unit Chair of USW Local 14241-01. “We aim protect to protect the pensions, benefits and workplace rights that generations before us fought to achieve, while ensuring future workers have those same protections.”

USW Staff Representative Tracy Nguyen said the overwhelming vote demonstrates the unity of the membership.

“When workers speak with one voice, it sends a powerful message,” said Nguyen. “These members are united in their commitment to securing a fair contract that respects their contributions and protects the standards they have worked hard to build.”

USW District 6 Director Kevon Stewart praised the solidarity shown by the members throughout the bargaining process.

“These members are showing tremendous strength, unity and determination,” said Stewart. “They are standing up for fairness, dignity and respect – not only for themselves, but for the next generation of workers. The United Steelworkers will continue to stand beside them until a fair agreement is reached.”

The union remains ready to return to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair collective agreement that recognizes the value of the work these members perform.

The picket line is operating 24 hours a day at 7771 Stanley Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6V6.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Tracy Nguyen, USW Staff Representative – Hamilton Office, 905-545-3008 ext. 228, tnguyen@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07dc529a-a6f7-4b8c-a95e-a0678fe467b9