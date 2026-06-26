International Journalists Association Demands Enforcement of European Court Rulings on Human Rights Violations at Strasbourg Rally

Frankfurt, Germany, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Journalists Association (IJA) has called for immediate enforcement of European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rulings after thousands of expatriates, purge victims, and human rights advocates rallied outside the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg on June 24, 2026, urging Europe's main human rights bodies to move beyond criticism and take concrete action where binding judgments remain unenforced. Organizers and speakers put the crowd at more than 5,000.

The gathering, organized by the Peaceful Actions Platform and supported by 17 civil society organizations, marked the fifth annual Justice Gathering under the theme "One World, One Justice." Delegates from the International Journalists Association stood alongside European lawmakers to call for concrete action on the continued imprisonment of journalists and opposition figures who remain detained in Turkey despite binding European Court rulings ordering their release.

The Strasbourg rally drew international attention to the failure to implement European Court of Human Rights decisions, with speakers stressing that the Court's judgments are binding rather than advisory. "The presence of thousands of advocates, including our own delegates, demonstrates that the international journalism community will not remain silent while colleagues face arbitrary detention," said Mustafa Kilic, IJA Director of International Affairs. "When binding court rulings are ignored and journalists remain imprisoned despite legal vindication, the foundation of press freedom and the rule of law in Europe is undermined."

Participants delivered a formal letter to the Council of Europe, urging the institution to use its supervisory mechanisms, defend the authority of the European Court, and ensure full and prompt implementation of its rulings. For the IJA, the most pressing of those cases involve journalists imprisoned or forced into exile in connection with their work, part of a broader pattern of human rights violations the Court has documented but that remain unaddressed.

European lawmakers who attended the demonstration expressed frustration with institutional inaction. German MEP Michael Bloss said that "a binding judgment left unenforced is a right denied." British Liberal Democrat MP James MacCleary urged the Council of Europe not to "look away" and called on European governments not to "trade away human rights for short-term convenience."

The gathering highlighted specific cases in which European Court of Human Rights rulings remain unimplemented, particularly those involving journalists, elected officials, and civil society leaders who are still imprisoned or in exile. Jan Paternotte, parliamentary group leader of the Dutch Democrats 66 party, said, "The European court has spoken, and its rulings are not there for show. They are there to be honored."

The IJA's participation reflected its mandate to support independent journalism and protect media professionals facing persecution. The organization has documented cases of journalists detained, prosecuted, or forced into exile for their work, despite court rulings affirming their rights.

"This is a critical moment for European institutions to demonstrate their commitment to the principles they claim to uphold," Kilic added. "Journalists, civil society figures like Osman Kavala, and politicians like Selahattin Demirtaş remain imprisoned despite clear rulings in their favor. The IJA will continue to stand with all those facing persecution and to press for accountability from the institutions meant to protect them."

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The International Journalists Association e.V. (IJA) is a Germany-based nonprofit professional association promoting independent journalism, media freedom, ethical reporting, professional development, and international solidarity. Since 2019, IJA has supported journalists and media professionals through training, research, reports, projects, dialogue, and cross-border cooperation. Its work is guided by internationally recognized principles of journalistic ethics, accuracy, independence, accountability, and respect for human dignity.

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International Journalists Association

Mustafa Kilic

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contact@internationaljournalists.org

Am Hauptbahnhof 16, 60329 Frankfurt am Main / Germany