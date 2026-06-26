G Mining Ventures Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

BROSSARD, Québec, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (“GMIN” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GMIN, OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Corporation's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 26, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

At the Meeting:

1. Re-Appointment and Compensation of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation’s independent auditors for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 216,922,233 100.00 2,080 0.00

2. Election of Directors



Each of the following individuals was elected to the Board of Directors of GMIN to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Vote For % Vote Against % Vincent Benoît 203,441,091 95.76 9,007,280 4.24 Pierre Chenard 212,106,280 99.84 342,093 0.16 Aline Côté 212,438,955 100.00 9,418 0.00 David Fennell 152,351,372 71.71 60,097,000 28.29 Louis-Pierre Gignac 212,399,089 99.98 49,284 0.02 Elif Lévesque 203,053,837 95.58 9,394,535 4.42 Normand MacDonald 201,779,345 94.98 10,669,026 5.02 Jason Neal 211,775,552 99.68 672,820 0.32 Naguib Sawiris 202,737,156 95.43 9,711,216 4.57 Sonia Zagury 198,228,392 93.31 14,219,979 6.69

3. Approval of an ordinary resolution in respect of all unallocated awards under GMIN’s omnibus equity incentive plan adopted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation as of July 15, 2024.



The ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated awards under GMIN’s omnibus equity incentive plan was passed.

Vote For % Vote Against % Unallocated awards 157,891,277 74.32 54,557,094 25.68

4. Approval of non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation.



The non-binding, advisory resolution approving GMIN’s approach to executive compensation was passed.

Vote For % Vote Against % Executive compensation 208,089,913 97.95 4,358,459 2.05

Appointment of Chairman

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Jason Neal as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Neal succeeds Louis Gignac Sr., who did not stand for re-election as director and has therefore retired as Chairman after leading GMIN since its inception.

Mr. Neal has served as GMIN's Lead Director since the Corporation's founding in 2020 and brings approximately 30 years of experience in the mining sector to his new role. He currently serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Deterra Royalties Limited, Australia's only major publicly listed royalty company, where he has been a director since 2022 and took on the interim CEO role in the fourth quarter of 2025. Earlier in his career, Mr. Neal held senior executive roles at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and TMAC Resources Inc., both of which were subsequently acquired by Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited and spent two decades as an investment banker at BMO Capital Markets, where he co-led the firm's Global Metals and Mining Group.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Louis Sr. for his lasting contributions that built GMIN from its earliest days and fostered the culture that continues to drive our success," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer of GMIN. "Jason has been deeply involved in our growth since day one as Lead Director, and the Board's decision to appoint him Chairman reflects the experience, judgment and continuity he brings to this next stage of our development."

"It is an honour to take on this role at such a pivotal time for GMIN," said Jason Neal, Chairman of the Board of GMIN. "Louis Sr.'s leadership and the culture he established have been central to our success, from the seed financing of this Corporation through to the construction of our Tocantinzinho mine and the advancement of Oko West. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team as we continue to build on that foundation."

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metals projects. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana — all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol “GMIN”.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact:

Jean-François Lemonde

Vice President, Investor Relations

514.299.4926

Jflemonde@gmin.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the quoted comments of GMIN’s Chief Executive Officer and of the newly appointed Chairman, as well as the whole contents of the section entitled “About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to GMIN continuing to generate free cash flow and profitability, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, those outlined in feasibility and other technical studies relating to GMIN’s mining assets, and those underlying the items listed on the above section entitled “About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) TZ will continue operating and delivering production, recoveries and costs that will remain in line with expectations; (ii) advancement of Oko West will remain fully funded through construction, commissioning and ramp-up to commercial production, and will remain on schedule and within budget ; (iii) Oko West will be brought into commercial production in 2028; or (iv) GMIN will use TZ and Oko West to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation’s other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation’s (i) Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and (iii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.