Bombardier Completes Redemption of All Outstanding 7.35% Debentures due 2026

MONTREAL, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has redeemed all outstanding C$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.35% Debentures due 2026 (the “2026 Debentures”), as previously announced on April 30, 2026.

“Since 2020, we have maintained a disciplined and deliberate focus on debt reduction, lowering our long-term debt by approximately $6.1 billion. This has reduced our interest payments by more than $460 million on an annualized basis, and we remain firmly committed to allocating capital toward debt reduction to achieve an adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of ~1.5x over time. With today’s announcement of the redemption of C$150 million debentures due in 2026, we have now reduced debt by over $1.1 billion this year. With no maturities until November 2030, we are well positioned to fully focus on and accelerate our next phase of growth,” said Bart Demosky, Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier.

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the 2026 Debentures for redemption are being made through the facilities of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., in accordance with its applicable procedures.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche Mark Masluch Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Senior Director, Communications Bombardier Bombardier +1 514 954 1715 +1 514 855 7167



