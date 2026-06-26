Acibadem Healthcare Group Strengthens Global Patient Services Through Multidisciplinary Care and Advanced Medical Technologies

ISTANBUL, Turkey, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acibadem Healthcare Group continues to strengthen its international patient services by combining multidisciplinary medical care with advanced healthcare technologies, providing patients from around the world with coordinated access to specialized treatment across its network of Acibadem hospitals.

Serving patients from more than 170 countries, Acibadem has developed an integrated healthcare ecosystem that connects experienced physicians, specialized medical teams, modern diagnostic capabilities, and comprehensive patient support services. The group's international patient program assists individuals throughout every stage of their medical journey, from the initial consultation and treatment planning to travel coordination, accommodation assistance, interpretation services, and follow-up care.

The healthcare group offers specialized services across multiple Centers of Excellence, including cancer treatment, cardiovascular care, organ transplantation, robotic surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, women's health, and reconstructive procedures. Patients also seek care for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including hair transplant Turkey services, supported by experienced physicians and modern medical infrastructure.

"Our priority is to provide international patients with coordinated, high-quality healthcare supported by multidisciplinary expertise and advanced medical technologies," said Mehmet Ali Aydınlar, Founder and Chairman of Acibadem Healthcare Group. "Every patient deserves personalized care, clear communication, and access to specialists who work together to deliver the most appropriate treatment pathway."

Acibadem continues to invest in medical innovation, digital health solutions, research, and education while maintaining internationally recognized standards for patient safety and clinical quality. The organization's integrated model enables specialists across different disciplines to collaborate on complex cases, helping patients receive comprehensive treatment plans tailored to their individual needs.

"International healthcare extends beyond medical treatment," Aydınlar added. "Patients benefit from a structured support system that helps them navigate every stage of their healthcare journey with confidence while receiving care from experienced multidisciplinary teams."

As demand for international healthcare continues to grow, Acibadem Healthcare Group remains focused on expanding patient-centered services while combining clinical expertise, advanced technologies, and coordinated care to support positive treatment experiences for patients traveling to Türkiye.

About ACIBADEM Hospitals Group

Established in 1991, ACIBADEM Hospitals Group is an international healthcare organization providing comprehensive medical services through a network of hospitals, medical centers, research facilities, and educational institutions. The group serves patients from more than 170 countries and offers specialized care across numerous medical disciplines supported by advanced technologies and dedicated international patient services. For more information, visit https://acibademinternational.com/ .



