McEwen Inc. Announces Voting Results of the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) ("MUX" or the "Company”) announces the results of the MUX Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 4, 2026. Shareholders approved the election of the Company’s directors, the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, and the issuance of the Company’s common stock to Robert R. McEwen.

Voting Overview

Shares Voted: 34,079,421, representing 57.32% of 59,452,799 outstanding shares entitled to vote

34,079,421, representing 57.32% of 59,452,799 outstanding shares entitled to vote Board Elected : 11 Directors

: 11 Directors Auditor Appointment: Ernst & Young LLP appointment ratified for FY2026

Ernst & Young LLP appointment ratified for FY2026 Share Issuance to Mr. McEwen: Approved





Detailed Voting Results

Percentages are calculated from votes For and Against/Withheld, as applicable; abstentions, broker non-votes and uncast shares are excluded.

Election Results for the Directors Nominated at the Meeting:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert R. McEwen 25,683,647 96.96%

806,486 3.04%

Dalia Asterbadi 26,241,182 99.06%

248,951 0.94%

Ian J. Ball 25,415,060 95.94%

1,075,073 4.06%

Richard W. Brissenden 25,650,004 96.83%

840,129 3.17%

Alfred Colas 26,259,077 99.13%

231,056 0.87%

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 26,256,818 99.12%

233,315 0.88%

Steve Kaszas 26,186,071 98.85%

304,062 1.15%

Michelle Makori 26,279,149 99.20%

210,984 0.80%

Michael Melanson 26,230,642 99.02%

259,491 0.98%

John Florek 22,173,375 83.70%

4,316,758 16.30%

William M. Shaver 26,294,881 99.26%

195,252 0.74%



Note: There were 7,589,283 broker non-votes and 5 uncast votes for each director nominee.



Voting Results for the Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Appointment of Auditor 33,905,193 99.62%

129,269 0.38%



Note: Abstentions were 44,959 on this proposal.



Voting Results for the approval of issuance of shares of the Company’s common stock to Mr. McEwen, pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement between the Company and Canadian Gold Corp., in accordance with NYSE Listing Rule 312.03(b)(i)

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Approval of

Share Issuance to Mr. McEwen 17,696,367 98.45%

278,311 1.55%



Note: The votes shown above represent the disinterested votes cast on this proposal. Abstentions were 96,004, broker non-votes were 7,589,283 and uncast votes were 8,419,456.



Access Meeting Resources and Feedback

We thank all participants of the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Interested investors can access the recording of the meeting on the Company’s Media page at: https://www.mcewenmining.com/media/overview/.

We welcome your feedback. Please share your thoughts about our forum presentation by emailing info@mcewenmining.com.

ABOUT MCEWEN

McEwen is a diversified gold, silver and copper company trading on the NYSE and TSX under the ticker symbol “MUX”.

The Company provides shareholders exposure to a growing base of gold and silver production in prolific mineral-rich regions throughout the Americas including the Cortez Trend in Nevada, USA, the Timmins district of Ontario and Flin Flon in Manitoba, Canada, and the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. McEwen is also advancing the reactivation of its El Gallo gold and silver mine in Mexico. The Company’s near-term objective is to double its total annual production to 250,000–300,000 gold equivalent ounces by 2030.

In addition, McEwen provides exposure to copper through its 46.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which owns the large, long-life, advanced-stage Los Azules development project in San Juan, Argentina. Based on the last equity financing for McEwen Copper, the implied value of McEwen’s ownership interest is US$457 million.

Los Azules is being developed with the goal of becoming one of the world’s first regenerative copper mines and achieving carbon neutrality by 2038. The Feasibility Study released on October 7, 2025 highlights the project's strong economics and focus on environmental stewardship.

McEwen also recently purchased 27.3% of Paragon Advanced Labs Inc., a publicly traded company deploying PhotonAssay™ units around the world, a technology that the Company believes is poised to become the new industry standard for assaying precious and base metals, with Paragon seeking to become a leading service provider in the sector.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has invested over US$290 million personally and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with those of our shareholders. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Energy) award. His goal is to significantly multiply the value of our shareholders’ investments and his own, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed are as at the date of this news release and are McEwen Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen Inc.

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McEwen







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